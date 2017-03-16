By partnering with BevSites, NAWR offers its members a trusted source to consult and work with as they augment their eCommerce capabilities.

The National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR) continued to enhance member benefits by partnering with BevSites, one of the premier wine retail eCommerce web designers in America. Members of NAWR will receive significant discounts off BevSites’ normal website development fees. The new benefit will allow NAWR members to affordably enhance or redesign their online presence and eCommerce functionality.

“BevSites has long been considered one of the most experienced and innovative providers of web design and ecommerce services to the wine retail industry,” noted NAWR Executive Director Tom Wark. “By partnering with BevSites, NAWR offers its members a trusted source to consult and work with as they augment their eCommerce capabilities.”

NAWR members include brick and mortar wine retail outlets, online wine retailers, wine auction houses, wine clubs and businesses associated with the wine retail sector. NAWR represents members located across the country by providing them with significant cost saving benefits and representing them in the ongoing effort to address protectionist regulations and laws in states across the country that discriminate against retailers seeking to serve the national marketplace for wine.

“NAWR’s members are the most active and innovative wine retailers in America and we are very excited to work with them and deliver affordable pricing on BevSites' services,” said Ian Griffith, vice president of eCommerce at BevSites. “The cutting edge eCommerce and web development services BevSites offers has played an important role in helping expand the retailer to consumer shipping channel.”

Recently, NAWR also added a shipping discount benefit for members that delivers significant savings on the shipment of wine via its common carrier partner. Both full and associate members of NAWR have access to the Association’s member benefits, including the BevSites discounts on retailer website and eCommerce development.

For more information on NAWR visit http://www.nawr.org. More information on BevSites is available at http://www.bevsites.com.