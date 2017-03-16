The TRS Europe advantage is the safety, speed, and certainty with which we remediate and monetize dormant land and assets.

TRS, Group, Inc. is proud to announce the formation of Thermal Remediation Services Europe B.V. dba TRS Europe, which provides in situ thermal remediation services. Formerly known as HMVTRS, the new rebrand and registration is a continuation of a joint venture that now provides a framework for more flexibility, global expansion, and additional services.

TRS Europe’s Co-Managing Directors, Marco van den Brand of The Netherlands and Timothy Warner of the U.S., released the following joint statement:

“Based on the success of our existing partnership, we have established a more permanent, growth-oriented entity. TRS Europe is currently forming strategic expansion plans to provide our unique, patented process of Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH) thermal remediation throughout Europe and worldwide. The TRS Europe advantage is the safety, speed, and certainty with which we remediate and monetize dormant land and assets.”

TRS Europe recently completed a successful ERH project in Belgium, with another installation currently underway at a site in France. An additional project is under contract and scheduled for remediation in 2017.

For information about TRS Europe, please contact Marco van den Brand, Co-Managing Director +31 (0) 318-624-624 or by email at marco.vandenbrand(at)thermalrs.eu. To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.thermalrs.com.

About TRS Europe & TRS Group, Inc.

TRS Europe provides thermal in situ remediation services throughout the European Union and globally through individual joint venture partners in North America, South America, and China. TRS Group, Inc. has successfully completed more than 130 ERH remediation projects in the United States since its launch in 2000. Many sites have required heating beneath, or immediately adjacent to, a building or an open area to direct public access. Completed projects include commercial properties, retail shopping centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, military locations, empty warehouses, active fire lanes, and railway maintenance yards. The company has resolved a variety of unique site conditions across the broadest range of subsurface conditions and logistical challenges.