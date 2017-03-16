Using SkySwitch and the Alexa skill is like having a personal assistant. With handsfree commands, a busy executive can simply request Alexa to dial an extension, co-worker, access a conference call or connect to any number.

SkySwitch, the ultimate white label UCaaS platform for resellers, now integrates with the Amazon Echo and Amazon Alexa to voice enable dialing from the SkySwitch UCaaS platform. The integration - which is available to all SkySwitch resellers at no charge - is the latest example of the many ways that SkySwitch enables resellers to differentiate their private-branded offerings from competing hosted PBX services.

SkySwitch UCaaS users with an Amazon Echo can now ask Alexa to initiate phone calls using voice commands. The SkySwitch Web Centrex PBX Skill is now listed in the Amazon Alexa Skills Department, and can be found by searching for its invocation name ‘PBX’. The skill can be enabled and activated for free by linking it with any PBX user’s portal credentials.

More details and short video demonstration of this Alexa skill in action can be seen at http://www.skyswitch.com/bringing-amazon-echo-work/

The skill supports commands such as:

“Alexa ask PBX to call George”

“Alexa ask PBX to call 1000”

“Alexa ask PBX to call 17477778100”

Call recipients can be specified by first or last name if they are included in the caller’s Contact list. Calls can be made to any extension number within the caller’s office or any telephone number. Alexa can also be used to listen to voicemails by calling the user’s mailbox.

According to Jayson Jones, VP of Business Development for SkySwitch, "Using SkySwitch and the Alexa skill is like having a personal assistant. With handsfree commands, a busy executive can simply request Alexa to dial an extension, co-worker, access a conference call or connect to any number. This makes for a powerful C Level solution and and clearly demonstrates the SkySwitch white label UCaaS value proposition."

In the near future, SkySwitch plans to enhance the Alexa Skill with support for additional UCaaS functions, such as sending SMS messages, convening conference calls, setting call forwarding rules, and more.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch (http://www.skyswitch.com) is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider. SkySwitch delivers a comprehensive white label communication service and back office support to our Resellers. This enables our Resellers - communication, telecom, IT service providers - to offer a branded, cloud-based, Hosted PBX Service and unified communications and collaboration services (UCCaaS) to their subscribers without the requirement to invest in or manage the platform from which the service is offered. The SkySwitch platform includes not only the infrastructure to deliver feature rich voice, video, text and fax communications, but also, all operational and business support systems necessary for a reseller to experience rapid growth and profitability. This includes billing, carrier services, DID porting services, and regulatory compliance.