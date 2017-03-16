Sun Therapè Pro Sport Allows Athletes To ‘Get a Grip’

Steve Jones, Professional Golfer, PGA Champion When I'm on the green, a sunburn is not top of mind, my game is, Sun Therapè Pro Sport is a high-quality made-in-the-USA sunscreen that gives me the protection I need.said Steve Jones, Professional Golfer and PGA Champion

Making the shot is everything in ball, and athletes can’t risk a slippery snafu. With over 500 hours of sun exposure every year, skin should be guarded against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Sun Therapè Pro Sport wants you to protect the skin you’re in without compromising your sport of choice with greasy residue. It’s why they’re telling the inner athlete in all of us, to ‘get a grip’.

Sun Therapè Pro Sport is unique in that it’s a moisturizer and sunscreen combo formulated specifically for outdoor athletes. Initially, the brand established a hold in golf, as golfers found Pro Sport absorbed quickly after application so they could quickly re-focus on their game. Additionally Sun Therapè Pro Sport dries with a smooth versus sticky finish.

“When I’m on the golf course, a sunburn is not top of mind, my game is, and Sun Therapè Pro Sport is a high-quality Made-In-The-USA sunscreen that gives me the protection I need,” said Steve Jones, Professional Golfer and PGA Champion. “The unique attributes of this sunscreen are why I not only use Sun Therapè Pro Sport, but work with the brand to educate other athletes.”

Often, how sunscreen feels is one of those things that you didn’t think you had to think about. Sun Therapè Pro Sport wants to make broad-spectrum SPF protection a win for every athlete in any sport. Making sure you have sunscreen on hand is a smart play every time. Hours of training and practice should never lose to sunburn or a slip up with equipment. So get a grip with Sun Therapè Pro Sport. Play on.

