Suiteness Fulfills Rapid Expansion Plans with Launch into Chicago

Today, Suiteness, the only online booking service for exclusive luxury hotel suites and multiple room accommodations – has announced its expansion¬ into the Chicago market. As part of this expansion, consumers will now have access to hundreds of luxury hotel suites in 30 of the city’s most prestigious four and five-star properties including The Chicago Athletic Association,Park Hyatt Chicago, Thompson Chicago and many more.

These Chicago properties join a roster of over 100 hotel partners across the United States and London with the aim of making it simple for families, large groups and business travelers to book luxury apartment-style suites with multiple bedrooms that were previously unavailable online. The decision to move into Chicago comes to fruition based on rapid expansion plans for 2017 following 50 percent month-over-month growth in existing cities on the platform.

“Millions of leisure and business travelers come to Chicago each year so expanding to the city was a logical next step for us,” says Suiteness CEO Robbie Bhatal. “We’re eager to work with some of the most glamourous and breathtaking properties in Chicago, while providing solutions to travelers looking to enhance their group lodging by turning the pain point of booking multi-room accommodations into a simple and efficient process.”

Since launching in 2015, the Oakland-based startup and Y Combinator graduate, has experienced growth at rapid rates– receiving 1 new member every 4 minutes. The expansion into Chicago marks the first of many cities to come in 2017 following the December 2016 closing of a $5 million funding round co-led by Bullpen Capital & Global Founders Capital with participation from HVF (the personal fund of Max Levchin, Co-Founder of PayPal, Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, Kima Ventures, Altair Capital and other prominent investors.

ABOUT SUITENESS

Suiteness is the first online booking platform that allows users to access an inventory of thousands of exclusive luxury hotel suites. Suites range from standard one-bedrooms to spacious apartment-style stays with multiple attached rooms. The company is carving a niche for itself in the international travel industry as the leading website dedicated solely to luxury suites and is finding success with group travelers and families looking for a nice place to stay together.

Suiteness was launched in 2015, with funding and support from investors including Y Combinator, Structure Capital and Keystone Capital. The platform currently has access to 30,000 luxury suites in Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando Chicago, and London. The company is expanding its suite inventory rapidly in key markets across the world.

For more information on Suiteness, please visit http://www.suiteness.com.

