Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Opening First Virginia Location

Virginia is for lovers…pizza lovers, that is. Franchisee Doug Sellers and operating partner Kane Wright have announced the grand opening of the first Charlottesville, Va., Uncle Maddio's Pizza location on Friday, March 17. The restaurant is located in front of Costco at 3912 Lenox Avenue in The Shops at Stonefield.

In celebration of the opening, Uncle Maddio’s will serve free 9-inch three-topping pizza to guests in line on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The full opening schedule activities include:



Saturday, March18: Free 9-inch three topping pizza to guests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18: $2 draft beers and live music in the evening

Sunday, March 19: Kids eat free all day

Uncle Maddio’s is a next generation pizza restaurant that lets guests create their own pizza exactly how they want it, cooked in fast baked ovens and served to their tables in under eight minutes. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a delicious gluten-free option, and 48 toppings, including seven sauces, 27 vegetables and 15 meats. Everything is fresh, from the pizza dough and sauce that’s made in-store each day to the wide variety of veggies. For guests looking to expand their pizza horizons, Uncle Maddio’s also offers signature pizzas ranging from the meaty Big Max to the Steak & Blue. Create-your-own salads and toasted Foldwich ™ sandwiches round out the Italian-inspired menu.

“Charlottesville is the perfect location to introduce Virginians to Uncle Maddio’s,” says Wright. “It is the best-tasting pizza around and we are confident it will soon become a favorite dining spot for Charlottesville pizza lovers.”

The franchise partners are experienced restaurant operators and own the Uncle Maddio’s restaurant in Frederick, Md. They have also previously owned a Golden Corral franchise.

“Doug and Kane are valuable franchise partners and have already proven to be successful in Maryland,” said Matt Andrew, CEO of Uncle Maddio’s. “We can’t wait to see the great business they build in Virginia.”

Since launching in 2008, Uncle Maddio's has signed franchise agreements with 67 different entities in 18 states. Many of Uncle Maddio's franchisees have previous multi-unit experience with Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's and Golden Corral. Uncle Maddio's is on track to have 150 restaurants open in five years.

