ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP™ access control system manufacturer, today announced that the company has been selected by Security Magazine as one of the best and most intriguing products to see at ISC West 2017. ISONAS’s new Pure IP™ hardware product, the RC-04, is featured on the prestigious and selective ISC West product preview list released by Security Magazine. This next generation hardware family from ISONAS, the RC-04, delivers advanced technical functionality along with an entirely revamped aesthetic and multiple form factors. The Pure IP™ family continues to take advantage of the ISONAS patented technology and remains an all in one intelligent device; eliminating the need for a panel and allowing you to take advantage of your existing network as well as revolutionize the ease of install. The powerful addition of Bluetooth® Low Energy(BLE) capability makes access control hassle free by allowing for the use of a smart phone as a user's credential. ISONAS continues to lead the way with a cutting-edge solution that is the next evolution in IP access control.

Security Magazine reviewed new solutions being presented at ISC West for video surveillance, access management, mobile credentials and presented the best and most intriguing products to be introduced. “We are extremely honored to be included on this list with such high caliber security manufacturers and look forward to showcasing our new product line at the ISC West Show,” states Rob Mossman, CEO at ISONAS. In addition, ISONAS will be hosting an exclusive media event at their newly branded booth, #5117, on Wednesday, April 5th from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS, will be officially unleashing the next technological advancements from ISONAS. Seating is limited and attendees can register by sending an RSVP to julieh(at)isonas(dot)com by March 26th.

ISONAS continues to raise the bar and is taking the industry by storm with its new product line that is revolutionizing access control with a simpler solution. For further information on ISONAS, please visit http://www.isonas.com or stop by booth #5117 at the ISC West show.

About ISONAS Inc.

ISONAS Inc. is leading the security industry by changing the game in access control technology. ISONAS has raised the bar by being the first access control company to design and manufacture a cutting-edge, IP-to-the-door solution that eliminates needless complexity—including inconvenient control panels, separate power supply, and dedicated hard-wiring. Our network-based PowerNet™ reader-controllers offer a patented technology that easily integrates with Windows-based software to deliver more simplicity, greater value, and total flexibility to go places you never thought possible. With over 30,000 readers installed worldwide across a broad range of vertical markets, ISONAS provides a proven IP solution that is revolutionizing the industry. The company was recently recognized as the 8th fastest growing company in Boulder County. For more information visit: http://www.isonas.com or call 800-581-0083

