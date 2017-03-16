As an individual who has a visual impairment, specifically LHON, I can personally endorse the value of the User1st tool as it enhances my productivity online.

In a move to further their goal of disability inclusion, User1st, a web accessibility company, will work with members of the non-profit organization, Dreamscape Foundation. Staff members who possess some form of disability from the Dreamscape Foundation will assist with testing services for the User1st platform, as well as provide help desk support. The opportunity arose through User1st’s strategic partnership with Intone Networks, an IT consulting firm who came up with the mutually beneficial arrangement.



Launched in 2014, User1st's innovative technology enables companies to easily and efficiently ensure that individuals with disabilities can access their online content and that their websites are compliant with the highest web accessibility standards based on WCAG 2.0 AA Level. User1st's automated software corrects accessibility issues on web pages by creating and applying accessibility skins that fit over the page without altering its content.



Dreamscape Foundation is a New Jersey registered charity and a 501c3 qualified non-profit organization dedicated to providing disabled individuals with the tools necessary to succeed in life. The group provides grants, accessibility tools, adaptive technology, educational accommodations, and more to assist people with disabilities to live independently.



“Receiving assistance from staff at the Dreamscape Foundation is a tremendous opportunity for us at User1st. We share the same objective of promoting independence for individuals with disabilities, and helping one another in our efforts is a win-win,” said Shawn Pike, Vice President of Sales at User1st.



"Dreamscape Foundation is always striving to enhance our accommodation programs to help those with sensory disabilities. It is an honor to team up with User1st to further assist people with visual impairments. As an individual who has a visual impairment, specifically LHON, I can personally endorse the value of the User1st tool as it enhances my productivity online. In collaboration with User1st, I hope we can generate a greater impact in the legally blind community by working together,” said Joseph Sehwani, Founder, and Trustee at Dreamscape Foundation.

