The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) invites research and development (R&D) professionals from around the country to network with federal laboratories and the thriving San Antonio, Texas, technology community for its annual Industry Day on April 27 at the Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade.

Featured each year as a part of the FLC national meeting, Industry Day affords entrepreneurs, corporate researchers, scientists and startups a valuable chance to connect with federal agency and laboratory representatives to learn about technologies available for licensing, as well as how to access the abundance of federal lab resources through technology transfer and collaborative partnership agreements.

“Industry Day is a great opportunity for industry to learn how they can do business with federal laboratories through technology transfer—a process that can assist businesses in taking their R&D and federal technologies to market,” said Paul Zielinski, FLC Chair. “We encourage anyone who is looking for resources to help grow their innovations to attend and engage with the laboratory representatives who can help them towards commercialization success.”

In addition to being an ideal networking event for innovators, Industry Day sessions feature a Minority Business Development Association (MBDA) technology needs panel, an academic technology transfer ecosystem panel, and a session from San Antonio’s own network organization of public-private biomed industry entities—Biomed SA. The Biomed SA panel, titled “Spurring Innovation Through Collaboration in the Home of Military Medicine,” delves into the organization’s initiatives to advance, promote, and grow bio-medicine and health care as San Antonio’s largest economic sector and leading industry. As San Antonio is often referred to as “Military City USA,” given its large number of active and retired military personnel and as home to the Department of Defense’s largest medical center at Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, this panel will also focus on how collaborative efforts between the biomed and defense industries can serve as a successful example for public-private partnerships and spur regional economic growth.

Headlining as the Industry Day keynote speaker is Heather Cox, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer at the United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Cox leads a team of IT professionals, including digital strategy and experience design professionals. Previously, Cox was the CEO of Citi FinTech. Her expertise utilizing innovation to improve the user experience brings a unique perspective to the ways industry can utilize resources in our federal labs.

The FLC is eager to welcome industry professionals from the San Antonio area and afar, and continue its mission of facilitating technology transfer partnerships through Industry Day at the national meeting. For a detailed agenda, additional information, and to register, visit meeting.federallabs.org.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, the FLC is a nationwide network of approximately 300 federal laboratories, centers, parent departments, and agencies that establishes strategies and opportunities for linking laboratory mission technologies and expertise with the marketplace. To accomplish its mission of assisting the movement of innovative federal research and development into the U.S. economy, the FLC provides various resources from training to regional and national meetings so its members can obtain the resources they need to achieve successful technology transfer. To learn more about the FLC and its mission, visit http://www.federallabs.org.