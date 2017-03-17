Broadway Inbound Wins Gold Award at Global Tour Convention

Broadway Inbound was presented a Gold Award by the National Tour Association (NTA) and Courier magazine as part of their Distinguished Dozen awards program. The ceremony took place during a luncheon at Travel Exchange, NTA’s convention, at America’s Center Convention Center in St. Louis.

Accepting the award on Broadway Inbound's behalf, was Peter Waugh. "Broadway Inbound and NTA have been interconnected for decades with the mutual goal of improving one another however possible. Because NTA operators know and trust us to get them to Broadway, we have been able to grow and give back via service and sponsorship to strengthen and diversify the Association. We plan to continue on this path for years to come," said Domestic Sales Manager Peter Waugh.

NTA’s Distinguished Dozen awards program recognizes quality of product, level of customer service and dedication to relationship building. “It’s a real honor to be recognized by NTA tour operators as an asset to their business and their clients,” said Bob Rouse, Courier editor. “Broadway Inbound not only offers a high quality tour component, but they provide an effective personal touch."

About the National Tour Association: Founded in 1951, NTA is a global association of packaged-travel professionals who serve customers traveling to, from and within North America. For more information, visit http://ntaonline.com/

About Broadway Inbound: Broadway Inbound specializes in travel industry and wholesale ticket distribution for live theatrical events both domestically and globally. https://www.broadwayinbound.com/ A Shubert Organization company with decades of experience, Broadway Inbound's The Broadway Collection was created in response to a huge demand for Broadway throughout the global travel industry. To purchase tickets to any Broadway Collection show, contact a local tour operator or travel agent. Visit http://www.broadwaycollection.com for more information on the current season of Broadway musicals & follow us on social media for updates.