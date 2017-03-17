PSAI Announces 2017 Award Winners

“Our industry depends on two kinds of people: those who lead and imagine the future, and those who serve customers directly every day. Today we have honored Todd Hilde whose leadership and vision have had a transformative effect on portable sanitation."

The Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) announced its 2016 award winners in conjunction with its Annual Convention and Trade Show held in Orlando, Florida March 15-18, 2017.



The Andy Gump Award went to Todd Hilde, CEO of Satellite Industries in Plymouth, Minnesota. Todd and his family have been involved in the portable sanitation industry virtually since its inception, and Todd has been in a leadership position at Satellite Industries for decades. From beginnings as a single service provider to multiple service locations to a small manufacturer to a worldwide, high-respected company, the Hilde family has always been in the forefront in terms of quality service, professionalism, and leadership in the industry. Satellite has also been innovative in the development of many products and services that benefit the portable sanitation industry. Satellite is unique in offering complete start-up programs for new businesses and ongoing marketing and operational training sessions for existing businesses. Over the years Todd Hilde and Satellite Industries has helped establish profitable portable restroom companies in 115 countries around the world. In recent years he has also been a passionate leader at an industry level, promoting positive messages and information aimed at growing public understanding of the benefits portable sanitation provides worldwide.

The Andy Gump Award is the PSAI’s most prestigious honor. It is named for MC “Andy” Gump, a portable sanitation industry pioneer who exemplified the award selection criteria: fairness and integrity in personal and business relationships, working to improve the image of the industry, using innovative approaches, developing new products/services, leading industry colleagues, and exhibiting vision in the face of economic challenges.

The Service Technician of the Year Award went to Darrell Phillips of United Site Services in Tampa, Florida. He has been with United Site Services in Tampa, Florida, for 11 years as a route driver. Darrell is known for consistently delivering outstanding service and his contributions to the company. He is unique in his contributions to both the sales team and the safety-focused environment.

The Service Technician of the Year Runner Up Award went to Francisco Inocencio of United Site Services in Santa Rosa, California. Francisco Inocencio joined the United Site Services team 12 years ago and currently serves as a route driver for the company. During Francisco’s tenure with USS his attendance record and performance as a service technician have bee exemplary. He has been accident-free, and he is a top employee who always meets or exceeds quality expectations.

The Service Technician of the Year Award honors the industry’s top service technicians who actively embody the highest standards of our industry. The PSAI Award Committee reviews nominations from around the world in an attempt to identify the most appropriate recipients. One winner and one runner-up are chosen based on an assessment of performance in the following areas: general role performance, quality assurance, internal and external customer service, safety, concern for company equipment, and compliance with employer and industry waste-hauling guidelines.



The honors were conferred at the Annual Awards Luncheon held in conjunction with opening day of the PSAI’s Annual Convention and Trade Show. PSAI Board President Dwayne Siegmann congratulated all the award winners commenting, “Our industry depends on two kinds of people: those who lead and imagine the future, and those who serve customers directly every day. Today we have honored Todd Hilde whose leadership and vision have had a transformative effect on portable sanitation. We’ve also celebrated the work of Darrell Phillips and Francisco Inecencio, whose daily hard work and commitment to quality make a very real difference in the lives of their customers and co-workers. In the midst of the daily busy-ness that goes with running a successful company, it is right that we take the time to recognize those who get it right and shine a light for others. I congratulate the awardees and thank them for their service.”

About PSAI

The Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) exists to expand and improve portable sanitation as part of a global approach to serving the public and sustaining the planet. As the largest trade association of its kind in the world, the PSAI Is recognized internationally as a credible, authoritative voice providing education and tools to promote safety and health. Established in 1971, the PSAI develops and promotes industry standards; serves as a repository of information and resources for operators, suppliers, government entities and the general public; and provides recognition for excellence in the field.. The PSAI has its worldwide headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Visit http://www.PSAI.org for additional Association news and information.

