Renovating their living space will help create peace and calm for the family to move forward.

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), parent company of Budget Blinds® and Tailored Living®, has entered into partnership once again with the highly popular TV show, George to the Rescue (GTTR). This time, they’ll be installing custom closet organization systems and window coverings for Stacey Lederman and her two children, who recently lost their husband and father to leukemia. The show features home improvement guru George Oliphant as he tackles home and community remodeling projects that benefit families and community organizations in need. Home Franchise Concepts and its network of franchisees, along with valued manufacturing partners donating new products and materials, will upgrade all three bedrooms and the master bath for Stacey, Emma (who is nine) and Noah (who is seven).

Stacey and her children moved back into her childhood home with her parents when her husband, Darren, lost his long battle with cancer. Stacey is a full-time, special-needs teacher and depends upon the help of her folks, Gary and Sharon, to be able to work and maintain a home for her kids. She is grateful to be raising her own children where she says she, “has lots of fond memories.” Renovating their living space, including three bedrooms and a master bath, will help create peace and calm to help them all move forward.

Tailored Living brings custom closet storage systems to each of the bedrooms, enhancing the space with a new look and ease of use with design specifically geared to the children’s ease of access. Stacey loses the unwieldy, sliding closet doors of her big reach-in closet for a beautiful system of enclosed cabinets, drawers and shelves for perfect wardrobe harmony and an unprecedented amount of storage space.

Budget Blinds will provide custom window coverings from its exclusive Signature Series® collection, bringing fresh style and energy-efficiency to the home with faux wood blinds and cellular shades. Child safety is important, so each bedroom will have cordless blinds or shades for complete light and privacy control. Neutral colors on the window treatments complement any décor and make it easy to change bedroom colors and styles as the children grow.

Home Franchise Concepts would also like to recognize its franchisees, Jay Feingold of Tailored Living serving Northern New Jersey and David Powell of Budget Blinds serving Westfield, NJ, for volunteering their time and skills to design and install the custom closets and window treatments. And Budget Blinds would like to thank its manufacturing partner, Springs Window Fashions, for donating the window coverings.

The George to the Rescue episode featuring Budget Blinds and Tailored Living will air on NBC stations in major cities across the country on Saturday, March 25th. Please check your local listings and tune in for this heartwarming episode.

About Home Franchise Concepts®

Home Franchise Concepts® (HFC) is parent company of home improvement franchise companies that include Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, and Concrete Craft®. As a franchising expert, HFC is dedicated to helping people go into business for themselves and to help them grow their home-based franchise business to be as successful as possible. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017. Learn more about Home Franchise Concepts and its family of brands by visiting Home Franchise Concepts.

About George to the Rescue

Each week, Emmy® Award-Winning host George Oliphant teams up with design and construction experts to rescue a family or community in need of home improvements. From complete design updates to brand new kitchens and community centers, George to the Rescue fixes the homes of those in need. A spinoff of the successful Open House franchise, George to the Rescue has resonated with audiences across the country. Episodes begin with the homeowners’ plea for help and the exciting moment when George and his team meet them for the first time to tell them they are about to be rescued. The makeover and renovation process is energetic and dramatic as the team deals with time issues, budget, and overcoming the inevitable hiccups of home improvement projects. In the end, there is nothing better than seeing the looks on the families’ faces when they step into their new space for the first time, and know that a community came together to come to their rescue.

George to the Rescue is produced by LX.TV, the lifestyle production arm of the NBC Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal. The show airs on the 10 NBC-owned television stations: WNBC (New York), KNBC (Los Angeles), WMAQ (Chicago), WCAU (Philadelphia), KXAS (Dallas-Fort Worth), KNTV (San Francisco Bay Area), WRC (Washington, D.C.), WTVJ (South Florida), KNSD (San Diego) and WVIT (Connecticut) as well as the NBC affiliate station in Boston. Check local listings for airtimes.