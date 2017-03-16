Emtec Named to CRN’s 2017 MSP 500 List

For 10+ years, Emtec’s ClearCARE® Managed Services has played an integral role in providing crucial user support and essential day-to-day system management for our clients in a very cost effective manner.

Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Emtec to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the second consecutive year.

This annual list recognizes North American IT solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex landscape of IT, provide the best customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize return on IT investments. CRN’s MSP 500 list showcases the most innovative of these key organizations.

Emtec was recognized for the depth of its Managed Services offerings in support of client’s essential front and back office applications as well as the underlying IT infrastructure hosted on premise or in the Cloud.

“For 10+ years, Emtec’s ClearCARE® Managed Services has played an integral role in providing crucial user support and essential day-to-day system management for our clients in a very cost effective manner,” said Sunil Misra, President and Chief Operating Officer, Emtec. “We are proud to provide our clients with the vital support needed for their on premise and cloud investments so they can focus on driving growth and innovation.”

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and helped them get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Emtec

Emtec is an IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes.

We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our “Client for Life” approach is built upon over 20 years of delivering rapid, meaningful and lasting business value.

Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as a suite of Analytic and Infrastructure Services. http://www.emtecinc.com

Copyright ©2017. Emtec, Inc. and ClearCARE are registered trademarks of Emtec, Inc. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Deanna Evers

Emtec, Inc.

973.232.7897 deanna.evers(at)emtecinc.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

mturpin(at)thechannelco.com