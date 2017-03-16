Blue Book Network and Habitat For Humanity Announce Partnership

We look forward to helping Habitat get access to the information and people they need to achieve their goals, by providing opportunities to build relationships at our local showcases as well as through exposure in our regional publications.

Joining forces to create access to affordable housing, The Blue Book Building and Construction Network has signed on as a national partner with Habitat for Humanity to help families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

“This partnership is a perfect fit, as our two organizations work together for the good of our local communities and our industry,” said Rich Johnson, President. “Everyone deserves the security of a decent place to live, and we are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make that possible. We look forward to helping Habitat get access to the information and people they need to achieve their goals, by providing opportunities to build relationships at our local Who’s Who Showcases as well as through exposure in our regional publications.”

With over a century of experience in the construction industry and a national network of construction professionals, The Blue Book Network’s mission is to empower the construction community to connect, collaborate and grow by building more profitable relationships and providing resources and opportunities. Like Habitat, The Blue Book Network also has a local presence in many areas across the United States and is connected and involved with local neighborhoods.

“We are grateful to The Blue Book Network for their support,” said Lynda Smith, senior director, Corporate Relations, Habitat for Humanity International. “Because of this partnership, Habitat will have the opportunity to engage with construction professionals across the country, helping us build our network and increase our ability to serve more families in need of decent, affordable shelter.”