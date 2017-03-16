SXSW, hosted each spring in Austin, is a hub for some of the most innovative business, artistic, and political thought leaders around the world.

Two Birkman employees represented the behavioral assessment company by hosting a meet up "The Interaction Between Personality and Business" at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival this past weekend. SXSW, hosted each spring in Austin, is a hub for some of the most innovative business, artistic, and political thought leaders around the world. Amy Shepley and Amelia Smith of Birkman joined this year's SXSW Interactive Festival on March 10th, leading an engaged discussion about the benefits and challenges of diverse personalities in the workplace.

Since 1951, Birkman behavioral insights have helped people gain self-awareness and build mutual appreciation of personality differences. The Birkman Method assessment is a cornerstone of team building, leadership, and talent development at some of the top organizations worldwide. SXSW invited Birkman employees Amy and Amelia to share their industry expertise and spark a dialogue about what personality means to modern businesses committed to enriching their culture, collaborating efficiently, and retaining top talent. The "The Interaction Between Personality and Business" meet up was a success, attracting a packed room of SXSW attendees from across the US and abroad who contributed to the conversation with their own experiences and perspectives.

Amy Shepley, Director of Product Innovations at Birkman explained, "An emphasis on thought diversity and a deeper understanding of personality is becoming essential for the workplace of the future. It was an honor to be invited to host a conversation on this important topic--the lifeblood of what we do at Birkman--with the forward-thinking minds at SXSW Interactive. Employees don't just want a pay check, they want personal purpose, fulfilled interests, and assurance that their strengths are making a difference. At Birkman, we help align these interests, motivators, and strengths with organizational goals and outcomes. It was powerful to discuss 'The Interaction between Personality and Business' with the people who are revolutionizing our world and hear how they're accomplishing their talent goals at their companies."

