Comfort Keepers of Haddonfield Awarded Prestigious Home Care Award

“We are truly honored to have once again received this award designation from Home Care Pulse. To know that our customers are extremely satisfied with our services and that our Comfort Keepers are also very satisfied with the support they receive from us

In 2017, Comfort Keepers of Haddonfield received the 'Leaders in Excellence' award from Home Care Pulse. This type of award is not easy to come by. It's an accolade that recognizes continuity in outstanding services and professionalism in home care solutions. There are only ever a few nationally recognized leaders in home care excellence at any given time. It's important because it helps to distinguish a home care agency and its professional caregivers from the competition. This is good for an agency and great news for clients and potential clients looking for quality solutions.

About Home Care Pulse

Not all home care providers are equal. If they were, there wouldn't be any need to distinguish them with awards. All US-based home care providers have an opportunity to enroll in the 'Home Care Pulse Client Satisfaction Management Program.' Home Care Pulse is currently the leading independent surveyor of home care agencies in the country. The only way to receive this prestigious 'Best of Home Care® Provider of Choice Award' is through proven merit. Those who qualify have shown a selfless dedication for providing the best in outstanding, quality home care for their clients.

This certified award looks at overall performance and participation. It's monitored by the 'Home Care Pulse Monthly Satisfaction Management Program.' This is not an award based on what the home care agency does or says it does, but one based largely on monthly client satisfaction interviews. In that respect, one could say it's the client's choice awards, as they are the ones who ultimately get to determine the outcome.

Continuity in Leaders of Excellence

Comfort Keepers of Haddonfield, NJ, first received this prestigious award five years ago, and have kept hold of it ever since. Moreover, this is the second year in a row in which we're the only home care agency in the whole of Southern New Jersey to have received this respected award. In fact, only three agencies in the entire State of New Jersey received the Leaders of Excellence Award in 2017!

“We are truly honored to have once again received this award designation from Home Care Pulse. To know that our customers are extremely satisfied with our services and that our Comfort Keepers are also very satisfied with the support they receive from us is very rewarding and helps us know that we are on target to becoming a leading provider of in home care to seniors within the region.” (Michael and Bethan Grim, Owners.).