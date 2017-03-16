Foundations Recovery Network, an innovative behavioral health treatment provider, is proud to announce that the Innovations in Recovery Healthcare Conference (IIR) will be returning to San Diego for the seventh year in a row. The event will be held April 3-6 at the historic Hotel Del Coronado.

This year’s conference will feature 40 presentations and more than 100 exhibitors traveling to San Diego from all over the U.S.. Last year’s conference drew more than 1,000 attendees and is expected to grow this year. New in 2017 are two educational tracks: Mental Health Disorders and The Business of Behavioral Healthcare. Guests can maximize their attendance by attending a new speed networking event where attendees are matched with like-minded professionals to make the most out of conversations.

The keynote presentation on Monday, April 3 will feature Gregory Jantz, a pioneer in whole-person care for 30 years and founder of A Place of Hope, which is recognized as one of the top 10 facilities in the U.S. for the treatment of depression. His talk: Depression: Origins, Coping Mechanisms and New Approaches for Treatment is timely with the World Health Organization predicting depression will be the No. 1 disease worldwide by 2020.

About Foundations Events:

Foundations Events is constantly seeking to add value to the treatment and behavioral healthcare community, and one way they do this is through hosting engaging and entertaining conferences. Foundations Events has hosted 47 national conferences and has earned a reputation as the leader in behavioral healthcare events. Each year, multiple conferences are offered nationwide that focus on providing the latest information on treatment methods. The conferences are widely known and respected in the behavioral health industry for education and networking opportunities. Experts from all over the country provide unique workshops and keynote presentations on a variety of treatment subjects. Typically, conference attendees have a chance to earn between 14 and 24 hours of continuing education credit, as well as a Professionals Certificate in Behavioral Healthcare only available through our events. Foundations Events is led by Foundations Recovery Network, an innovative healthcare treatment provider. For more information about the conference or to register, visit FoundationsEvents.com.