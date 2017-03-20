Marin Design Awards to Honor Local Luminaries

"As this is our inaugural year for the Marin Design Awards, it is important that we recognize the contributions these luminaries have made to the Marin Design Community," said Kevin Patsel

Vanguard Properties today announced that the first awards to be presented at the upcoming Marin Design Awards will honor six Marin design industry luminaries. The awards show, an event created and produced for the first time by Vanguard Properties, will also see an additional six awards presented in the same design categories on Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mill Valley Community Center.

Marin Design Luminaries to be honored, include:



Architecture: Jared Polsky, Polsky Perlstein Architects

Interior Design: Robert Federighi, Robert Federighi Design

Landscape Design: Michael Yandle, Michael B. Yandle Landscape Architecture

Home Decor: Monelle Totah and Gary McNatton, Hudson Grace

Floral: Jennifer Brant, Green Bouquet Floral Design

Fashion: Nadine Curtis, 7 on Locust

"As this is our inaugural year for the Marin Design Awards, it is important that we recognize the contributions these luminaries have made to the Marin Design Community," said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event and sales manager of Vanguard Properties for Marin County. "Each has added significantly in their own way to their respective categories and it's appropriate that we take a moment to honor their work."



In addition to honoring these six luminaries, winners will also be awarded in the categories of Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design, Home Decor, Floral and Fashion. Those nominees will be announced in April in preparation of the awards ceremony on May 18, 2017. Nominees based in Marin County are considered on the body of their work, creativity, innovation and their contributions to the design community in Marin. Winners will be announced in each category.

The Marin Design Awards will bring together the Marin design community, as well as all those who appreciate the importance of good design in our everyday lives. The evening, which will be a celebration of design in Marin County, will feature food/drink, a fashion show and an awards presentation.



Proceeds from the $50 tickets will go to benefit Home for a Home, a local non-profit that partners with other organizations in Guatemala to construct simple, yet solid homes for families lacking adequate housing.



The Marin Design Awards is also pleased to announce that Interiors Magazine has signed on to be our primary media sponsor for the event. For more information on sponsorship or advertising opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.MarinDesignAwards.com



Since its founding in 1986, Vanguard Properties is now among the top real estate brokerages in San Francisco and has since expanded to Marin & Sonoma Counties. The company has achieved a reputation for its uniquely fresh and exciting approach to buying and selling homes, as well as its collaborative culture. Vanguard Properties provides its 400+ agents with one of the most comprehensive and technically advanced marketing, advertising and PR programs in the real estate industry.