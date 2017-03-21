Boost R&D by Accessing Federal Laboratory Resources With FLC Business

FLC Business promotes federal innovation through collaboration, and provides a much-needed connection between the public and private sectors to fulfill industry market needs.

Behind the doors of the nation’s federal laboratories lie cutting-edge facilities and equipment, ready-to-license technologies, funding, and some of the world’s top scientists and engineers with expertise and resources available for anyone looking to advance their business or research and development (R&D). To assist businesses with accessing these resources, the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) launched FLC Business—a free next-generation search tool for federal laboratory resources.

FLC Business is the most comprehensive federal laboratory data store available, and is designed to help businesses and innovators search federal laboratory resources, connect with federal laboratories, and engage with experts to start the right T2 process or collaborative agreement that will meet their R&D needs.

“The vast amount of federal laboratory information on this one-of-a-kind site should be a clear sign to all entrepreneurs that our national laboratories are open for business,” said Paul Zielinski, FLC Chair. “FLC Business promotes federal innovation through collaboration, and provides a much-needed connection between the public and private sectors to fulfill industry market needs.”

R&D professionals looking to further their own innovations or use the resources available in the 300-plus federal laboratories can search the growing database with keywords, by agency, by location and more. To ensure a better understanding of this unique tool, the FLC created a short video entitled “Accessing Federal Laboratory Resources With FLC Business.” The video explains how easy it is to leverage federal resources for business advancement.

The most recognizable technologies we use today—like GPS, memory foam, Gardasil and others—were first developed in a federal laboratory. It was only through technology transfer agreements and public-private partnerships that these techs made powerful economic and societal impacts. FLC Business houses thousands of similar possibilities that are waiting to be discovered by entrepreneurs eager to take their ideas and federal innovations to market.

Tap into the groundbreaking information that will accelerate R&D today simply by searching flcbusiness.org.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, the FLC is a nationwide network of approximately 300 federal laboratories, centers, parent departments, and agencies that establishes strategies and opportunities for linking laboratory mission technologies and expertise with the marketplace. To accomplish its mission of assisting the movement of innovative federal research and development into the U.S. economy, the FLC provides various resources from training to regional and national meetings so its members can obtain the resources they need to achieve successful technology transfer. To learn more about the FLC and its mission, visit http://www.federallabs.org.