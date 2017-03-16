Netflix To Show How To Make Data-Driven Movies

In its fifth annual event, we continue to share information about the most exciting and useful visualization tools in the space to get businesses to act on their data.

Dave Decelle Director of Consumer Insights at Netflix is to give a presention about how the company has created a unique data visualization technique during the Data Visualization Summit in San Francisco on April 19 & 20.

The video streaming service has become a global sensation not only through the access it gives to millions of movies and tv shows, but through their creation of some of the most highly rated shows of the past decade. Shows like Making a Murderer, House of Cards, and Orange is the New Black, have broken new ground for shows produced exclusively for an online audience, even winning BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes along the way.

This has been achieved through not only strong cinematography and traditional creative techniques, but also through the use of data and audience analysis. Netflix also aim to give this same insight to their partners through interactive data visualizations thanks to the work being done by Backstories, who will be presenting alongside them.

As data visualization develops, new and innovative approaches to the practice are on the up, which is one of the key tenets of the summit. 'We will be examining the intersection of data and design, and helping organizations increase their productivity and better understand the value of the skill through interactive presentations from our fantastic speakers’ said Gabrielle Morse, curator of the summit 'In its fifth annual event, we continue to share information about the most exciting and useful visualization tools in the space to get businesses to act on their data.’

David will also be joined on stage by companies including Twitter, Facebook, MasterCard, The Washington Post and Unicef, who will be discussing how they’ve used data visualization in their work.

