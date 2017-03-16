Your group has been tremendously helpful to us in shortening the learning curve as we moved from being an asphalt shingle company to one that installs beautiful metal roofing. Jeff Moeslein President, Legacy Remodeling, Inc.

American Metal Roofs (AMR) is excited to announce the launch of a new industry website. MetalRoofingConsultants.com was created to showcase the training and consultation services that AMR provides to contractors and manufacturers in the metal roofing industry.

Metal Roofing Consultants (MRC) has been growing over the years as a result of providing clients with a proven methodology for increasing business through lead generation, appointment setting, in home sales presentations, and the recruitment and training of top level installation crews.

The systems created by MRC gives new dealers the tools and confidence they need to achieve success in the metal roofing industry. The new website outlines the courses available to contractors and manufacturers, designed to teach all facets of the metal roofing business. The training that MRC provides has been proven to increase profitability for its clients.

Courses include:

2-Day Installing Metal Roofs Efficiently Training

2-Day Customer Service Call Center Training

5-Day Residential Metal Roofing Sales Boot Camp

5-Day Metal Roof Installation Crew Training

“Your group has been tremendously helpful to us in shortening the learning curve as we moved from being an asphalt shingle company to one that installs beautiful metal roofing.”

Jeff Moeslein

President, Legacy Remodeling, Inc.

The website also provides bios for the instructors, who are all top level executives and managers at AMR.

http://www.metalroofingconsultants.com/instructors/

About American Metal Roofs:

American Metal Roofs provides residential and commercial metal roofing products and services for the Michigan Lower Peninsula. American Metal Roofs specializes in installing metal roofing from the leading manufacturers of permanent metal roofing. http://www.americanmetalroofs.com