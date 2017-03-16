Exari Sets the New Standard for Enterprise Contract Management

Exari gives us visibility, control and insight into all our contracts – enabling us to scale our business with confidence

Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, today announced the newest release of its enterprise contract lifecycle management platform, Exari Contracts™. With this version, customers will be able to better manage contracts of all types across the enterprise, giving operations, legal, management and end users greater visibility and control over their contract lifecycle management process. Exari is now the only provider to deliver prevailing terms for every contract, rolling up terms with their amendments and changes over time. In addition, significant enhancements have been made to workflow, approvals and the user interface to provide the best possible user experience.

The Exari Contracts platform provides a golden source of truth when it comes to business-critical information buried within contracts. Transforming contracts into data accurately captures information and relationships within contract portfolios. This, combined with the most comprehensive search capabilities and analytics, gives organizations unprecedented visibility into contracts and their embedded terms.

“100% Contract Certainty is at the core of our mission,” said Jamie Wodetzki, Chief Product Officer at Exari. “I’m thrilled with the advancements we’ve made to contract modeling in this release. Contract metadata is no longer enough for organizations to make business decisions – they need a golden source of truth, and that’s exactly what they get with Exari.”

Platform enhancements include:



The most current view of the contract through a true hierarchy of prevailing terms and transaction relationships;

All related documentation, including orders, amendments, terminations and rescissions have been implemented into the UCM;

User adoption is enhanced through simplification of the contract transaction hierarchy;

Access to the right data is simplified thanks to classification type filters and pre-defined properties;

Intuitive navigation provides relevant information rapidly with live search, and

Managers can quickly and easily assess and optimize performance with out-of-the-box workload reports.

“Contract Lifecycle Management has historically been a departmental solution for organizations in the beginning stages of implementing systems to organize and understand contracts,” said Mike Maziarz, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Exari. “Our innovative approach for the first time offers organizations universal visibility into their entire portfolio of contracts, represented as actionable data.”

“With operations in seven countries and rapid expansion, managing our contractual relationships is increasingly complex and business critical,” said Danielle Rice, Legal Contract Administrator at IRESS. “Exari gives us visibility, control and insight into all our contracts – enabling us to scale our business with confidence.”

About Exari

Exari is the market-leading Enterprise Contract Management platform for delivering 100% Contract Certainty™. Hundreds of thousands of users across 80 countries use Exari for contract creation, negotiation, contract analytics as well as for strategic sourcing. Five of the top fifteen global banks, four of the world’s top insurance brokers, and numerous market-leading energy companies use Exari.

