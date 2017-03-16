Ali has built a strong reputation in the industry exceeding the needs of customers related to M&A services and other corporate escrow transactions.

Wilmington Trust, N.A. hired Ali Naqvi as a director of business development in the Global Capital Markets division. He will work to expand M&A escrow and paying agency services to corporate clients and law firms in the Western United States. Naqvi is based in the company’s office in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Naqvi comes to Wilmington Trust from Deutsche Bank, where he was vice president in the Global Transaction Banking group, focusing on corporate trust growth in the Western states. Prior to that, he was vice president in the U.S. Equity Services group at Computershare in New York, where he streamlined corporate trust sales and due diligence processes. Naqvi started his career in corporate trust at JPMorgan, where he spent several years in the Treasury and Securities group, based in California.

“Ali has built a strong reputation in the industry exceeding the needs of customers related to M&A services and other corporate escrow transactions,” said Patrick Trainor, senior vice president and sales manager of Global Capital Markets. “Ali will work in close collaboration with John Deleray, our veteran director of business development, to onboard clients, help them close their transactions on time, and develop solutions to new product types and transactions. Together, they form a powerful business development team for our customers in the Western U.S.”

Naqvi received two bachelor’s degrees in Economics and in Political Science from the University of California.

He is based in Wilmington Trust’s office located at 650 Town Center Dr., in Costa Mesa, Calif. Naqvi can be contacted at (949)394-4696.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institution Services including institutional trustee, agency, asset management, retirement plan services, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. The corporate and institutional division is distinguished from many competitors by its status as a core business of Wilmington Trust, as well as the experience and expertise of its global staff and its multi-jurisdictional presence.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Kent Wissinger, Wilmington Trust PR Manager (302)651-8758

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark. Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Wilmington Trust Company, operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A., M&T Bank and certain other affiliates, provide various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services, including trustee, custodial, agency, investment management and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through Wilmington Trust Corporation's international affiliates. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.