Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., one of the nation’s largest manufacturers and marketers of snack foods, is implementing the Appian Final Mile routing and scheduling solution from TMW Systems to dramatically enhance its route engineering and territory planning capabilities. The company, which markets nearly 20 leading snack food brands, including Snyder's of Hanover®, Lance®, KETTLE® Chips, Tom's®, and Archway®, builds and maintains routes for nearly 3,000 independent owners of equity territories across the U.S. The company expects to build as many as 100 additional routes – each designed to meet the service level and efficiency requirements of territory owners and their customers – in 2017.

The TMW Appian Final Mile solution helps companies reduce transportation costs, control field operations and improve customer service and satisfaction through more efficient route planning and management. The solution provides a seamless workflow that saves time and enables users to optimize daily execution while offering access to real-time reporting and analytics.

“Our previous software required far too many steps and just wasn’t user-friendly at all,” said Steve Maloney, director, business process engineering, Snyder’s-Lance. “There was no easy transition from ‘what-if’ situations, so when we were trying to work with our field sales team in engineering a route, we had to save each session, exit and then go to another one. We are projecting a 20-percent improvement in productivity by moving to TMW.”

A key advantage of the TMW Appian solution, according to Maloney, is its seamless integration of ALK PC*Miler® maps. Because each of the company’s equity territories is a legal entity, each route must accurately reflect precise business boundaries – boundaries that can change as independent business owners buy or sell portions of territories. The company’s previous solution forced Maloney and his team to export routing data into a third-party mapping solution.

“We knew there had to be software out there that would help us engineer our (routing) solutions more effectively while also meeting our mapping requirements,” he said. “Appian gives us the flexibility and user-friendly tools to build better routes and saves us from having to build maps in free-hand using off-the-shelf software.”

Above all, however, Maloney expects TMW Appian to help his team provide a significantly higher level of support to Snyder’s-Lance representatives in each of the company’s 44 zones and 350 districts. “As one example, we had a route that was built with our previous solution that I wasn’t totally satisfied with. Because of the lack of flexibility in the software, we had to send somebody back out to the zone team again,” he explained. “With Appian, our team can challenge themselves to build the best solution for our business every time.”

To learn more about the Appian Final Mile and other TMW Systems solutions for commercial and private fleets and third-party logistics providers, contact a TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

About Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.

Snyder's-Lance, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, NC, manufactures and markets snack foods throughout the United States and internationally. Snyder's-Lance's products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, pretzel crackers, potato chips, cookies, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other snacks. Products are sold under the Snyder's of Hanover®, Lance®, Kettle Brand®, KETTLE® Chips, Cape Cod®, Snack Factory® Pretzel Crisps®, Pop Secret®, Emerald®, Late July®, Krunchers! ®, Tom's®, Archway®, Jays®, Stella D'oro®, Eatsmart Snacks™, O-Ke-Doke®, Metcalfe's skinny®, and other brand names along with a number of third party brands. Products are distributed nationally through grocery and mass merchandisers, convenience stores, club stores, food service outlets and other channels. For more information, visit the Company's corporate web site: http://www.snyderslance.com.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.

