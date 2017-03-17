Michigan Business Owners Awarded Express Franchisees of the Year Honor

When Michigan couple Paul and Julie LaFrance sought a franchise opportunity 12 years ago, they discovered Express Employment Professionals. In the decade since, they have consistently met and exceeded their business goals.

Most recently, the LaFrances were named Express Employment Professionals Franchisees of the Year for 2017 at the company’s International Leadership Conference in San Francisco.

Express recognizes and honors franchisees who excel in building brand equity and a distinguished company reputation. A panel of executives at Express International Headquarters in Oklahoma City selected the LaFrances to represent Express as its Franchisees of the Year due to their dedication to the company’s values of people, teamwork, build to last and integrity.

“Paul and Julie are perfect matches for the Express culture and work ethic,” said Bob Funk, CEO and chairman of the board for Express. “They value their business’ ability to do more than generate revenue, and their devotion to family and faith drive them to give back to the community in truly remarkable ways.”

As their business expanded to ownership of the Rochester Hills, Troy and Clinton Township Express offices, the LaFrances used their entrepreneurial success to find a sense of purpose. They have helped unemployed veterans get back on their feet, offered a home for new and expecting mothers to learn job skills and provided a promising home for their children, and provided meals for the low-income elderly and homeless. In addition, the couple provides monetary and spiritual support for less fortunate children in their communities.

“Throughout all of their service to others, they’ve raised four exceptional children who are strong in both character and faith. Paul and Julie are perfect representatives of Franchisees of the Year, and Express couldn’t be more proud to honor them for their outstanding service and genuine hearts,” Funk said.

Express offers a full range of employment solutions, including evaluation hire, flexible staffing, professional search and human resources. Express focuses on a wide range of positions, including professional, commercial and administrative.

If you are looking for a franchise opportunity like Paul and Julie LaFrance that allows you to give back to the community and make an impact on job seekers, Express Employment Professionals has franchise territories available. For more information, visit ExpressFranchising.com.

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Express has more than 770 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

###

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

For More Information:

Sheena Karami

Director of Corporate Communications and PR

Express Employment Professionals

(405) 840-5000

sheena(dot)karami(at)expresspros(dot)com