NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association invites professionals involved in the specifying, maintenance, and testing of electrical power systems to be a part of PowerTest 2018, February 26-March 2, 2018, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington D.C.

More than 1,000 industry professionals gather each year for this premier electrical maintenance and safety event. Attendees advance their professional development and knowledge through educational sessions on the most relevant industry topics. PowerTest 2018 will also provide numerous opportunities to cultivate business relationships, develop cutting-edge skills, exchange ideas, and influence the future of the electrical power systems industry. Attendees participate in technical presentations, interactive panel sessions, a symposium led by a team of experts, the New Product Forum, and in-depth post-conference seminars.

On Monday, PowerTest features a full day of technical presentations covering topics such as electrical safety, protection relays, battery systems, equipment and reliability, and power transformers.

Tuesday morning panel sessions give attendees a unique opportunity to engage in open discussion and ask questions of subject-matter experts. A complimentary lunch is offered during the PowerTest Trade Show that afternoon, featuring more than 100 top-tier electrical power vendors who share a mission of delivering safety and reliability-based solutions to everyday challenges. Wrapping up an exciting day are the popular PowerBash Awards and Reception.

Wednesday and Thursday are dedicated to even more learning, with attendees choosing from 12 in-depth, four-hour seminars. These technical seminars cover current technical topics and important industry issues to prepare attendees for challenges ahead. PowerTest concludes on Friday with educational content dedicated to engineers, technicians, and project managers who are responsible for the quality of electrical power systems.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available for companies seeking leadership visibility at the event. NETA’s industry partners are encouraged to reserve exhibit space and confirm sponsorships as soon as possible. Inquiries should be directed to Laura McDonald at 269-488-6382 or lmcdonald(at)netaworld(dot)org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.