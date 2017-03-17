Mohr Partners, Inc., (Mohr) a global corporate real estate advisory firm, today announced that Nickie Taylor has joined the company as its new Director of Lease Administration in its Global Corporate Services (GCS) division.

“Nickie brings valuable experience and long tenures with some of our larger peers including The Staubach Company and Newmark Grubb Knight Frank,” says Derith Jarvis, Managing Partner, GCS of Mohr. “Her experience providing lease administration as a service provider to corporations and managing large teams will allow her to hit the ground running.”

Prior to joining Mohr, Nickie was a member of a global sales team for JLL, holding the position of Senior Vice President of Lease Administration, Product Development, and Global Sales. “Nickie is an industry expert and we are extremely delighted to announce she is joining our GCS leadership team.” says Bob Shibuya, President of Mohr.

Nickie specializes in portfolio/lease administration, lease auditing, lease accounting, financial reporting, process strategy, team development, and training. She is also proficient in implementing and utilizing a wide array of lease administration software solutions.

About Mohr:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with portfolio services including strategic planning, portfolio/lease administration, research and site selection, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis and economic incentives negotiations. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners. For more information on Mohr, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

