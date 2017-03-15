G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software Grid report to help businesses make the best cross-channel advertising technology buying decision. Marin Software, DoubleClick Digital Marketing, Kenshoo Infinity Suite, and Sizmek were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

4C was named High Performer in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. Marin Software earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while DoubleClick Digital Marketing earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

About the Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software Grid report:



The report is based on more than 368 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 48 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Cross-Channel Advertising Software category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 140,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.