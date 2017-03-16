Sarnafil Membranes Once Again Achieve Highest Level of Sustainability

Sika Roofing leads its industry in adopting more sustainable practices that help its customers and organizations meet the continued growth in green buildings.

Sika, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is proud to announce the achievement of Platinum recertification to the NSF/ANSI 347 Sustainability Assessment for Single Ply Roofing Membranes for its Sarnafil S 327 and G 410 roofing membranes, including its new Sarnafil Textured Membrane.

Sika was the first roofing manufacturer to earn this highest possible certification to NSF/ANSI 347, which is the leading consensus standard for evaluating and certifying sustainable attributes of single ply roofing membranes over their entire product life cycle.

“As the importance of sustainable roofing continues to move to the forefront of the single ply industry, our commitment to these practices cannot be understated,” said Brian J. Whelan, Executive Vice President of Sika Roofing. “We are incredibly proud to continue to lead the way with the Platinum recertification of our Sarnafil S 327 and G 410 membranes, which were the industry’s first to achieve Platinum certification back in 2013.”

The NSF/ANSI 347 Sustainability Standard for Single Ply Membranes provides objective, neutral and transparent data to use to compare and assess the sustainable nature of different products. Based on life-cycle assessment principles, NSF/ANSI 347 employs an easy-to-use point system to evaluate roofing membrane products against established prerequisite requirements, performance criteria and quantifiable metrics in five key areas:

1. Product design

2. Product manufacturing

3. Membrane durability

4. Corporate governance

5. Innovation

Criteria examples include environmental management systems, energy conservation, waste minimization, water conservation and greenhouse gas reductions. Certification is based on point totals to achieve Conformant, Silver, Gold or Platinum level. Platinum, the most difficult to achieve, indicates the highest score and the highest certification earned.

“Sika Roofing leads its industry in adopting more sustainable practices that help its customers and organizations meet the continued growth in green buildings,” said Jenny Oorbeck, General Manager of Sustainability at NSF International.

Sika has led the industry in developing roofing and waterproofing systems that meet the key sustainability goals of energy efficiency, environmentally preferable products, greenhouse gas reduction, and waste reduction including an industry-wide PVC Roof Membrane Recycling Program through which Sika has processed more than 53 million pounds of roofing membrane since 2005. Sika is the only roofing manufacturer to recycle old roofing membrane into new roofing membrane and whose recycled content claims have been UL certified.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016. For more information about Sika Corporation in the U.S. including Canton, Mass., visit http://usa.sarnafil.sika.com.

NSF INTERNATIONAL PROFILE

NSF International is an independent global organization that writes standards, and tests and certifies products for the construction, food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment (nsf.org). Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 165 countries, NSF International is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International’s Sustainability services offer a range of standardized and proprietary methods of measuring sustainability for organizations, products, processes, supply chains and services. Certification, testing and claims validation help reduce investment risk, instill marketplace confidence and promote the acceptance of more sustainable products and services. Services include greenhouse gas and landfill-free verification, sustainable forestry and e-waste certification, supply chain auditing, and responsible sourcing consulting.