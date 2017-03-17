Orent Law Awards Military Scholarship Award To Amber Sheffer

We are excited to announce the winner of our 2016 Military Scholarship contest. The recipient of this award is Amber Sheffer, a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago and she will be awarded $2,000 for her submission.

The prompt of the scholarship essay was to explain “How has your parent’s service shaped your life growing up and how does it affects future goals and dreams?” Our team at Orent Law, wanted to create a scholarship that would highlight and appreciate all of those who have selflessly served our country. The goal of this scholarship is to assist those families who have risked their lives to give back to their community.

We received many creative essay submissions and had a hard time choosing the winner in a sea of expressive and inspiring military stories. Craig Orent congratulated Sheffer by saying, “I am pleased to award Amber Sheffer this military scholarship. She blew us away with her dedication to her family and her desire to serve others as a career after observing her step-father's duties.” In her essay, Sheffer expresses her utmost gratitude to her step-father who served as a Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Sheffer is currently working on her PhD in Public Administration, which has been a long-time goal of hers. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Illinois at Chicago, Sheffer worked in homeland security and emergency management. Sheffer explains she worked with the federal government, local and state government to protect our homeland against terrorism – following in her stepfather's footsteps of serving and protecting her community. Sheffer attributes her support system largely to her stepfather, whom she greatly respects and admires.

We would like to thank everyone who submitted an essay sharing personal stories of how the military has shaped their life. We truly appreciate the service from each family and we admire the strength and support each applicant has had throughout their lives with family members in the military.