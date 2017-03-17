The Law Office of Shannon Hennessy Pulaski is pleased to announce that Shannon Hennessy Pulaski has been selected to the 2017 New Jersey Rising Stars list, an annual list that recognizes the state's top up-and-coming lawyers. Ms. Pulaski had previously been named to the New Jersey Rising Stars list in 2015. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Candidates must be 40 years old or less or in practice for ten years or less. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Ms. Pulaski concentrates her practice in the areas of business law, contract law, and intellectual property law and has extensive experience with trademark prosecution. Ms. Pulaski received her B.A. from Boston College and her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law where she completed a concentration in intellectual property law. Ms. Pulaski is licensed to practice law in New Jersey, New York, and Florida. For more information visit http://www.shpulaskilaw.com. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.