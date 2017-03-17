dreamTAP These durable and effective sleep appliances allow patients a comfortable night’s rest, free from snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

Glidewell Laboratories, one of the largest dental laboratories in the world, has announced new 2017 versions of the dreamTAP appliances. Five popular colors allow Dentists and Patients more choice when selecting one of the most popular appliances in the world to treat the entire range of sleep disordered breathing.

“Glidewell Laboratories is proud to offer the dreamTAP™, custom thermoformed from BPA-free, nonallergenic hard copolyester in clear or turquoise or hard/soft copolyester and polyurethane discs, in clear, blue, green, and pink. These durable and effective sleep appliances allow patients a comfortable night’s rest, free from snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.” says Mike Cash, VP of Sales and Marketing

The dreamTAP is the 5th generation of the famous TAP appliances. With 20 years of peer reviewed studies proving efficacy in treatment, the dreamTAP is the only appliance available to Dentists using Cr-Co hardware and a massive 15mm of protrusion range. Made in the USA, the dreamTAP is FDA cleared and approved for Medicare reimbursement.

The signature TAP feature of single point adjustment allows patients and medical professionals to easily adjust the protrusion while in the mouth. The patented force spreading bar allows the posterior molars to carry the load, taking pressure off sensitive anterior teeth. The 10mm of anterior lateral excursion and no-limit posterior excursion makes the dreamTAP very comfortable even for lateral bruxers.

About Glidewell Laboratories:

Glidewell Laboratories, based in Newport Beach, California, is an industry-leading provider of high-quality dental lab products and services to dental professionals nationwide for a low cost. Glidewell is an industry leader thanks to its innovative dental technology, experienced R&D department, and dedication to providing free or affordable clinical and technical education to promote industry growth.

About Airway Management:

At Airway Management, we are committed to improving the health, well-being and quality of life for people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. And we fully support clinicians, health care professionals and laboratory technicians in this endeavor. Our line of TAP Sleep Care oral appliances is the industry leader in the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea.

Contact:

To learn more about dreamTAP and the complete TAP system, please contact

Patrick Tessier

Director of Dental Business Development

ptessier(at)amisleep(dot)com

Airway Management

3418 Midcourt Road #114

Carrollton, TX 75006

866-264-7667