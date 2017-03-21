D4 Named Relativity Best in Service Partner by kCura

D4 is an Orange level Relativity Best in Service Partner D4 has continuously demonstrated excellent customer service and deep technical expertise with Relativity

D4, a leading international provider of managed data and discovery services, today announced that kCura has recognized D4 as an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service partner.

“This level of recognition is highly coveted among eDiscovery providers, and we at D4 are deeply honored to have earned this distinction,” said D4 president and CEO John Holland. “This is indeed a partnership, and we are proud to work so closely with kCura. With Relativity, we have the power and versatility to manage our customers’ most important matters with excellent service, security, and efficiency.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

kCura has two designations for Best in Service partners’ data centers: Orange and Blue. While both designate data centers that provide a quality Relativity experience, Orange-level sites have made additional investments in people, process and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts—all while maintaining the high standards of Best in Service.

“D4 has continuously demonstrated excellent customer service and deep technical expertise with Relativity,” said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at kCura. “By recertifying as a Best in Service partner once again, they’re reaffirming their commitment to continuously providing a great Relativity experience for their clients.”

In addition to D4’s Best in Service U.S. data center, D4 has a Relativity data center in Shanghai, China. To learn more about D4, please visit http://www.d4discovery.com

About D4:

D4 is a leading provider of managed data and discovery services to law firms and corporations.

D4 offers full-service capabilities with local infrastructure to support litigation, investigations, compliance and other legal matters. The company’s state-of-the-art data centers and global operations are complemented by electronic discovery, computer forensics and document review offices throughout the USA, China and the UK. Depth of staff, experience and innovative technology allow the company to provide first-class performance worldwide.

D4 was one of the first providers to offer an eDiscovery Managed Services solution, and continues to lead the field in innovation. D4 became part of Special Counsel and the Adecco Group in 2016, enhancing D4’s offerings with Managed Review and streamlined access to legal staffing. Visit http://www.d4discovery.com for more information.

About kCura:

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.