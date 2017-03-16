Gluent Takes 2nd Place in Strata Startup Showcase

Gluent Inc., developer of revolutionary data virtualization software, has taken 2nd place after being featured as a finalist in the Strata + Hadoop World Startup Showcase in San Jose, California.

A panel of judges made up of leading investors, entrepreneurs and industry analysts, selected 11 big data startups as finalists from all submissions received for the Startup Showcase. The winners of the Startup Showcase were chosen following presentations by each finalist and interviews by the panel of judges during the Solutions Showcase Theater at Strata + Hadoop World. Winners were announced March 15, 2017 during the morning keynotes.

“We were a relatively late entry into the showcase, so just being selected as a finalist is a huge honor,” said Gluent’s founder and CEO Tanel Poder, “but placing second is beyond what we expected. It validates that we’re not the only ones who believe the IT world is in the process of a fundamental shift. The way companies think about their data is changing. It can no longer be held hostage in expensive proprietary silos. They need their data to be freely accessible across the enterprise without having to spend millions of dollars and months on moving data from place to place. That’s Gluent’s mantra – we liberate enterprise data.”

“We see that our message really hits home with all the people we talk to. And it was no different during the showcase,” said Gluent’s Sales Director James Garner. “Companies are struggling under the weight of their own data, and our success here at Strata just emphasizes the fact that this is a common problem waiting for a solution. That’s why Gluent exists.”

ABOUT GLUENT

Gluent Data Platform enables all applications to access all enterprise data, at anytime, on demand, and without any code migration or rewrites.