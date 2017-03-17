Robert Shapiro, MA, PT, COMT SFMA, CAFS Partner/Director of Education, demonstrating trunk and core muscle testing and exercise progression. The Annual Student Symposium offers students in the fields of Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy the opportunity to advance their education through lectures and hands-on training courses.

Professional Seminars, a leading continuing education provider in the field of physical therapy, welcomed nearly 150 attendees to their fifth annual Student Symposium held on Saturday, March 4th in Garden City, Long Island.

The Annual Student Symposium offers students in the fields of Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy the opportunity to advance their education through lectures and hands-on training courses. The interactive format and networking opportunities allowed the students to share personal experiences while speakers provided information about new techniques and tools needed to deliver the highest standard of care to their future patients. The program sessions were presented by renowned and respected leaders and clinicians in the field. The Student Symposium is an annual event that is complimentary to all physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training and sports medicine students.

“We launched Professional Seminars as a way of giving back to the profession by providing physical therapy and allied health professionals with an additional knowledge-base they can trust. In this ever-changing industry, it’s important to keep up with the latest advancements and techniques, and we are just as committed to providing professional development and clinical excellence to students as we are to our Physical Therapist programs. Professional Seminars builds its courses around timely industry topics and evidence-based findings. We aim to be progressive, in that we find those who remain complacent actually fall behind,” said Rob Panariello, Partner and Chief Clinical Officer of Professional Physical Therapy and Professional Seminars faculty.

This year, Professional Seminars created a curriculum for the Student Symposium that included relevant information about functional progressions for the lower extremity, upper extremity and core, as well as an introduction to hand therapy and other relevant topics.

“The Student Symposium was fun, informative, and very well organized. I learned so much from several of Professional’s experts,” said Student Symposium attendee, Nicole Olofson, Quinnipiac class of 2017. “There truly is no substitute for the knowledge I gained from their expert speakers, through presentations, hands-on training, and Q&A sessions. The course helped to prepare and excite me for my career in Physical Therapy. I can’t wait for the next Professional Seminar!”

Professional Seminars will host up to 10 courses throughout 2017. For information on faculty, upcoming courses, and pricing, visit http://www.professionalseminars.com. Professional Seminars is an accredited CEU provider and is recognized by the Board of Certification (BOC), and the NY State Education Department to offer education and NSCA approval for select courses. Professional Seminars is committed to providing quality continuing education programs for all current, as well as future rehabilitation professionals.

Professional Seminars is a division of Professional Physical Therapy’s Clinical Excellence Department. Professional Seminars was established in 2011 as a means to provide access to high quality continuing education for Sports Medicine and other allied health professionals, as well as students in the related field. Professional Seminars’ courses provide access to the latest techniques and trends in the industry, and include faculty renowned throughout the various allied health professions. For information on faculty, upcoming courses, and pricing, visit http://www.ProfessionalSeminars.com.

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy, and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey and Connecticut. Professional is an award-winning organization, most recently honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, and selected based on its clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 108 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 12 located within Equinox Fitness Centers, five located in Blink Fitness facilities, one located in a STACK Sports Performance Center, one inside a Golf & Fitness Academy, one inside Chatham Club, one inside Strive Fitness, and 87 standalone.

The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as four fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, Southport, CT, and Copiague, NY. http://www.professionalpt.com