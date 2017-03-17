Chicago-Based DecisionOne Dental Group launches membership plan to control costs. Studies have shown that adults receiving dental care is on a steady decline. While many people may fear going to the dentist, that’s not what is keeping them from the dental chair. It’s rising dental costs. Now with the confusion and uncertainty over the long-term viability of the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” almost seven million adults could lose dental insurance, patients are three times as likely to skip due to costs versus fear, even if they have dental insurance.

According to a recent Futuredontics 2016 Survey, 40 percent of all dental costs were paid out of pocket compared to 11 percent of total health care costs. Even patients with private dental insurance say cost is the main reason they haven’t seen their dentist. Health Policy Institute Research Brief 2014, states that only 35 percent of working adults are receiving regular dental care.

“I see it all the time at my practice. People come in thinking they have insurance, only to find out that maybe half of their services are covered. This happens with employer-provided insurance, but especially with coverage under the ACA. Oftentimes, patients don't come back because of either the lack of insurance or poor insurance coverage,” explained Dr. AJ Acierno, DecisionOne Dental CEO. “If dentists don’t start to fight back against rising insurance premiums and limited coverage, patients will suffer. That’s why we created a monthly membership plan.””

DecisionOne Dental is now offering patients a monthly discount plan called Complete One Dental. Packages start as low as $19.99 per month for an individual plan and family plans start at $39.99. The plan includes: two free cleanings, exams, x rays, as well as discounts between 20 and 30 percent on restorative dentistry (completeonedental.com). Because The CompleteOne program does not have annual limits, patients will receive care when they need it versus when the benefits are available. Additionally, they offer discount cosmetic procedures on whitening, veneers, and invisalign.

“Dental care is not a luxury, it is a necessity. We want our patients to receive consistent quality dental care because we know that aside from dental issues like tooth decay and gum disease, poor oral health can contribute to a host of other issues including heart disease and diabetes,” explained Dr. Acierno. “The Complete One Dental plan provides better coverage than most insurance options available today, especially when you look at the numbers and see that for an adult the national average for the cost of a cleaning and x rays is $165.”