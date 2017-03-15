Bird-X to Offer Customized Bird Calls for Sonic Bird Deterrent Devices

Humane bird control company Bird-X has offered customers sonic bird deterrent devices with actual distress calls from a variety of common pest birds like pigeons, sparrows, seagulls, woodpeckers, crows, and more. This paired with actual predator calls from birds of prey like eagles, hawks, or falcons has been researched and proven to rid specific birds from outdoor areas without the use of harsh chemicals or traps.

Sonic bird control devices are the optimal choice for open spaces. This type of deterrent is audible, but only frightens birds, while keeping other wildlife undisturbed. Some devices can cover up to 6 acres of land, and some boast 20-speaker towers with a range of up to 30 acres. These are a low maintenance and cost effective solution to bird control issues, and keep lawns and buildings free of any hazardous droppings.

In Brockton, MA, a single BroadBand PRO device has kept Brockton City Hall pigeon-free for an entire decade. James Casieri, Superintendent of Public Buildings, began investigating possible solutions ten years ago to protect the historic City Hall building, and has reaped the benefits of sonic bird control ever since.

Along with common pest birds like pigeons and seagulls, Bird-X also now offers a broad range of customized bird recordings for a wide array of birds such as geese, herons, agriculture-specific pest bird collections, city-specific pest bird collections, and many more. For information on any of Bird-X’s customized sound chips, please call customer service at (800) 662-5021.

Bird-X, Inc. has spent over 50 years protecting public areas from over 60 bird-spread transmissible diseases. The leading international brand of humane bird control solutions, this Chicago-based company manufactures a complete line of unique bird control products, protecting the health of humans, wildlife, and the environment by deterring birds from unwanted areas without harming them.