Portable, Wire-Free Rear View Vision System for RV Industry

Hyndsight's Journey Camera for RV

Hyndsight Vision Systems is taking a big step forward in the consumer vision industry with the introduction of their new portable, wire-free rear view vision system called Journey. This versatile system is ideal for RV drivers who require clear rear view visualization to help prevent collisions and provide safety monitoring. The system is comprised of a custom designed camera and monitor with a sunlight readable screen, antenna set, and two mounts in a hard shell case. Journey is rugged, weather resistant and provides a “real-to-life” visual field. Journey provides a real-time video stream through a direct wire-free connection (camera to monitor) and a clear image that can transmit up to one-third of a mile with direct line of sight.

One of the revolutionary highlights of Journey is that it can be mounted literally anywhere, with the ability to pair-up to four cameras per monitor. It can operate four to five hours before charging is required or can be optionally hard-wired. Three product lines with different lens angles are available, offering additional flexibility and options for use in any environment.

“So many so-called “wire-free” rear vision systems leave consumers disappointed because most of these systems need to be hard-wired for power and antenna connections which can be time consuming and result in costly installation fees on top of the cost of the unit,” says Melissa Thompson, CEO of Hyndsight. “Obstructed vision is a major problem in the RV industry, and Hyndsight’s vision system provides drivers with a constant clear field of vision preventing unnecessary collisions while driving and changing lanes or reversing. It can also be used as an aid for viewing passengers for ultimate peace of mind.”

Founded in 2011, Hyndsight Vision Systems corporate offices and distribution center is located in Peterborough, NH. The company has secured world-wide distribution agreements with 45 national and international companies and has several new products in development.

