In 2016 the World Health Organization declared the Zika virus an international public health emergency and now estimates that there could be four million Zika-related cases in the Americas within the next year. Lyme disease is one of the fastest growing epidemics to date with numbers of US cases reported per year skyrocketing to an estimated 329,000. Yet, Zika, Lyme and other insect borne illnesses are preventable, with one caveat - awareness. Insect Shield®, an EPA-registered textile technology application leveraged by the US military and 75+ global brands, is addressing the educational awareness voids head-on. The latest initiatives include collaborations with leading insect-borne disease heath experts and non-profits, enhanced protection program options for outdoor workers, families and pregnant women, and an expanded line-up of brand partners throughout the globe.

Insect Shield continues to be called upon by partners concerned about insect-borne diseases for help devising and communicating education tools and prevention tactics and has reached out to leading health experts to ramp up resources in the wake of Zika and Lyme concerns. Integral in the process were, Joe Conlon, Technical Advisor for the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) and Dr. Thomas Mather, Director of the University of Rhode Island Tick Encounter Resource Center and one of the nation’s leading tick experts. Insect Shield also worked with leading board-certified neurologist, Elena Frid, and non-profit partner Project Lyme.

When asked if Zika is here to stay, Joe Conlon said, “Until we can get a grip on Aedes aegypti control, we will continually discover cases of Zika, especially during International travels, not to mention the continued risks of other vector-borne diseases such as Lyme and malaria challenging us into the foreseeable future.”

Detailed information about a variety of vector-borne diseases, and the insects that can carry them, has been added to the newly enhanced Insect Shield website. Expanded work wear and lifestyle protective products, including options for children and pregnant women, are also available. Additionally, a more robust IS Your Own Clothes program enables impacted consumers, teams, campers and global health workers to get their own clothing treated. The program was deployed by the US Rowing team for added protection during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and now features a more user-friendly ordering process and multi-pack incentive options. Insect Shield continues to expand their line-up of brand partners, currently over 75 worldwide. The technology is now approved for distribution in 46 countries.

Insect Shield Repellent Apparel and Gear are revolutionary products designed to provide long-lasting, effective and convenient personal insect protection. The durable protection provided by Insect Shield is the result of years of research and testing. In July 2003, Insect Shield Repellent Apparel was registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Insect Shield Technology is utilized by 75+ leading lifestyle brands, work wear distributors and International relief organizations across the globe to provide effective protection against insects and the diseases they can carry. Insect Shield is an approved vendor of the US Army and US Marine Corps and approved for distribution in 46 countries. For more information visit, insectshield.com

