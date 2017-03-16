DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature CAPDOTS™ in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed TV series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., airing on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm ET on FOX Business.

In this segment, Innovations will explore CAPDOTS™, an on-line auditory training system for the treatment of Central Auditory Processing Disorders. Viewers will learn about the training system, which provides evidence-based, deficit-specific intervention using current audiological neuroscience. Audiences will be educated on the therapy system’s modules, which can be selected to meet the specific needs of the CAPD individual, and can be applied selectively or in combination as indicated by the CAPD assessment results.

“Auditory processing skills are arguably the most critical and under-recognized foundational skills for learning and communication. All performance-output demands on a child first require sufficient learning and listening comprehension of inputs. Being asked to participate in the Innovations TV with Ed Begley, Jr. is a wonderful opportunity to increase the awareness, the understanding, and the importance of identifying and treating Central Auditory Processing Disorders,” said Carol Lau, Audiologist & Speech-Language Pathologist, CAPDOTS Designer. “When I originally designed CAPDOTS to address auditory processing deficits, I knew it could make a difference; I just never imagined that the ramifications could be so widespread for a child’s academic, communicative, social and psychological well-being.”

“CAPDOTS™ is a convenient, readily-available therapy program that allows audiologists and speech-language pathologists to provide formal, structured off-site auditory training to their clients,” said Seth Michaels, Producer for the Innovations series. He continued to say, “The web-based design allows for a rigorous therapy program without taxing the financial or time resources of either the clinician or the client. We look forward to enlightening audiences about the way this convenient therapy is changing the face of CAPD.”

About CAPDOTS:

Established in 2012, CAPDOTS provides on-line treatment programs for CAPD to external service providers and their patients. Carol Lau, the owner and operator of Sound idEARS Hearing & Listening Clinic and the designer of CAPDOTS is a dual-qualified audiologist and speech-language pathologist who takes a gestalt approach to the integration of the hearing and listening systems with verbal communication. CAPDOTS’ origins began about 20 years ago as a CD-based therapy system, which Carol loaned out to her own patients on a weekly basis. The results were both heartening and dramatic. As Carol’s clinic filled with therapy patients swapping CDs every week, and patients came from further afield, the demand for a home-based therapy program spawned CAPDOTS’ on-line versions. Carol continues to innovate and refine CAPDOTS through her continued clinical work in her busy CAPD practice.

For more information, visit:http:// http://www.capdots.com or email Carol Lau at info(at)CAPDOTS(dot)com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit [http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Seth Michaels at (866) 496-4065 x 876 or via email at: Seth(at)Innovationstvseries(dot)com.