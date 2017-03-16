Lennys Grill & Subs prides itself on its World Class Philly Cheesesteak, with over 27 Million sold since its founding. That’s why it’s no surprise that the brand is calling for a system-wide celebration of the hero product on Friday, March 24, National Cheesesteak Day.

As part of the festivities, Lennys will be giving away a free 7.5” cheesesteak to the first 25 guests, at each participating location, who order any version of the signature sandwich on Friday, March 24. And the festivities don’t stop there. Lennys restaurants will also offer $2 off any cheesesteak of any size through Sunday, March 26.

“When I think about our Philly cheesesteak, my mouth waters,” said Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Lennys Grill & Subs. “It’s something I crave, and it’s why so many of our loyal guests keep coming back. Our Philly cheesesteak isn’t just one of the best products on Lennys menu, it’s one of the best Philly cheesesteaks in the world.”

The holiday comes as Lennys Philly cheesesteaks continue to experience record sales, with more than 200,000 cheesesteaks sold every month. The irresistible flavor of one of the brand’s delicious signature sandwiches is made Philly style with grilled onions, grilled to order beef and Swiss American cheese. The Philly cheesesteak is well known as Lennys number-one seller, and has become the focal point of the brand’s grilled sandwich line.

Lennys is committed to a reputation for authenticity and quality in its Philly. They even source their proprietary steak and chicken from a well-known vendor in Philadelphia. And that authenticity and quality is recognized by the loyal guests who continue to come back for more.

As the brand prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2018, Lennys Grill & Subs is celebrating its fan favorite item. Lennys Grill & Subs sold over 2.5 million cheesesteaks last year, and over 27 million in all. That makes its Philly category of sandwiches the number one category of sellers of all the grilled and deli sandwiches that Lennys offers. That popularity has truly made Lennys a destination for a delicious cheesesteak.

“Our cheesesteak is a hero product for us because it is a standout item for our guests,” said Chairman and Chief Concept Officer, Rick Johnson. “It is really something that our guests have authenticated. They’ve shown us that it’s something that they want to enjoy time and time again, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that passion for a World Class Philly Cheesesteak on National Cheesesteak Day.”

ABOUT LENNYS GRILL & SUBS: Since the first Lennys Subs opened in 1998 in Memphis, TN, the mission has been simple: to make and serve great food. Known for serving entree favorites like “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. With more than 100 locations today, Lennys Grill & Subs continues to expand throughout the southeast by offering single and multi-restaurant franchise territory opportunities while selling the best-tasting all-American subs available. For franchise information, visit http://www.lennysfranchise.com/.