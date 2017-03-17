The Wethersfield and Southington law firm Jackson O’Keefe, LLP, is pleased to announce that Joseph A. La Bella has become of counsel to the firm. Attorney La Bella will work with the firm's practice groups in both the Wethersfield and Southington offices of Jackson O’Keefe practicing in the areas of personal injury and general litigation as well as general practice including family law and divorce, estate planning, probate and residential and commercial real estate. Attorney La Bella will also work from the firm's new Marlborough satellite office.

Prior to joining the Jackson O'Keefe, Attorney La Bella operated the Law Offices of Joseph A. La Bella in Marlborough, Connecticut where he engaged in the general practice of law with an emphasis on civil litigation. Attorney La Bella is a longstanding member of the Connecticut bar and has extensive experience as a trial and appellate advocate, representing clients throughout Connecticut in both our state and federal courts. He is also a member of the bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and since 2009 has also been handling matters before the courts of that state.

Attorney La Bella resides in Marlborough with his wife and family. He has served the town on its Board of Selectman, Board of Finance and Board of Assessment Appeals. He has also been a coach in a variety of youth sports in Marlborough and currently serves as a Board Member of the Future Problem Solving Program of Connecticut.

Attorney La Bella earned his J.D. degree, cum laude, from the Georgetown University Law Center. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About Jackson O’Keefe, LLP

The firm has deep roots in the Connecticut legal, political and business communities and a long tradition of vigorous trial and appellate advocacy on behalf of its clients. Since the 1950s a majority of the firm’s practice had been in the insurance defense field, working on behalf of the insureds of major insurance companies. The firm was co-founded by Jay W. Jackson (retired), a former Insurance Commissioner for the State of Connecticut. Andrew J. O’Keefe (retired), the other co-founder, lived in Wethersfield for many years and has served as a preeminent trial litigator, while also serving as a general practitioner and appellate litigator. As a part of its history of insurance litigation, the firm has developed a deep knowledge and breadth of experience in car accident law, other bodily injury claims and wrongful death actions.

Over the years, the Jackson O’Keefe’s general practice has grown to a larger role. The firm offers a full range of legal services to individuals and business entities with diverse interests and objectives and takes pride in its reputation for providing cost-effective representation of the highest caliber. Our goal is to assist clients in finding practical and appropriate solutions to the situations they face, in a timely and responsive manner. Divorce, child custody, estate planning, real estate transactions, commercial disputes, and personal injury and accident law are just some of the areas in which the firm achieves its clients’ objectives.

The firm has received the highest Martindale-Hubbell peer-review rating of “AV.” It is also recognized in the Bar Register of Preeminent Attorneys. Additionally, several of our partners have been peer-reviewed by Thomson Reuters as “Super Lawyers,” qualifying as among the top five percent of practicing attorneys in Connecticut. We are also active participants in Defense Research Institute (DRI) and the Claims and Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance.

The law firm’s main offices are located at 97 North Main Street, in Southington, Connecticut 06489; and, 433 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, Connecticut 06109. Partner Matthew J. O’Keefe, manages the Southington office. Managing Partner Peter K. O’Keefe practices in the Wethersfield office. See our website at jacksonokeefe.com, call us at 860.278.4040 or email us at info(at)jacksonokeefe(dot)com