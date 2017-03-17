“Burk Uzzle is an artist of the highest caliber who has made an important and powerful contribution to the visual culture of America." -Waterford Visual Art Department Chair Colby Brewer

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) will host photographer Burk Uzzle on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in collaboration with the Waterford School. The event is free and open to the public.

Uzzle will present “At the Heart of Who We Are,” a conversation about his journey with photography from the 1960s to the present day. Following Uzzle’s presentation, filmmakers David Raymond and Jethro Waters will present their trailer for “f/11 and Be There,” a feature length documentary about Uzzle and, according to their website, “his unique gift to amplify how we see our collective selves, values, and communities" through photography.

Uzzle’s visit coincides with this year’s Arts Week at the Waterford School. He will be visiting classes throughout Waterford’s Arts program and working primarily with photography faculty Andrew Patteson and Bernie Meyers and their students. In addition to addressing Waterford’s entire student body in an Arts Week assembly, Uzzle will offer critiques to advanced photography students, lead a studio lighting workshop, and print some of his current work in the Waterford photo studios.

"Waterford is so excited to partner with UMOCA in offering a public lecture and panel discussion with photographer Burk Uzzle and filmmakers David Raymond and Jethro Waters,” said Waterford Visual Art Department Chair Colby Brewer. “Burk is an artist of the highest caliber who has made an important and powerful contribution to the visual culture of America. We believe our students learn so much from working with the diverse array of artists we bring to campus through our Visiting Artist Program, and we wanted to share Burk with the greater Salt Lake community as well. This event at UMOCA is the perfect way to do that."

Uzzle began his impressive career as documentary photographer for LIFE before becoming a member of the international Magnum cooperative. During his 16 years with Magnum, Uzzle produced hundreds of notable images, including photos of Woodstock and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His current work focuses on the simple beauty he encounters in America’s small towns and its people, especially those around his studio in North Carolina.

For more information on Burk Uzzle, visit http://burkuzzle.com/.