Rob Lowe lights up the small screen as the host of the educational television series, Informed. The show goes in-depth on a variety of subjects, discussing topics related to business, the medical industry, science, culture, and more. Hailed as both innovative and enlightening, the Informed team has won awards for their high-quality work. Though it is produced independently, the program is distributed nationwide, and it is shot using high-definition cameras. A new episode of the program will focus on Neurosurgery.

Neurosurgery has an interesting history, with the most primitive procedures occurring among those of the Inca civilization as early as the late Stone Age period. Accounts of Al-Zahrawi of Arabia performing surgeries to the head and spine are estimated to have taken place around 3,000 years ago. Still, it wasn't until the modern age that great advancements were made in the field of neurosurgery.

The first inroads into the workings of the brain occurred in the late 1870's when Richard Canton studied the brains of animals, and in 1879, when William Macewen was the first to surgically remove a tumor. Others followed in Macewen's footsteps, operating on the exposed brain rather than through an opening in the skull. Later, in the 1950's, Jose Delgado used electrodes to change animals' behavior. From these humble beginnings, the discipline of neurosurgery has grown by leaps and bounds during the 20th and 21st centuries and now employs the use of robotics in order to perform operations with ever-increasing precision.

These historical points will serve as a framework for the new work being done in the field in this new episode of "Informed". It will be distributed later in 2017.