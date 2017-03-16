Manhattan Edit Workshop Announces Mobile Media Production Workshops

MEWShop’s new Mobile Media Training series will show you everything you need to know to use the latest tools for professional live streaming and producing high-end promo videos with your smart phones and tablets

Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, launches its new Mobile Media Training series for production and live-streaming on smart phones and tablets. The camera on most of today’s mobile devices not only shoot in 4K, but are enhanced by an evolving ecosystem of professional apps for all areas of production. More and more video is being produced and live streamed to websites and social media outlets, mobile production has become the fastest way to turn out high-quality content and increase brand awareness.

MEWShop’s new Mobile Media Training series will show students everything they need to know to use the latest tools for professional live streaming and producing high-end promo videos with smart phones and tablets.

These workshops are created by MEWShop founder Josh Apter, who is also a mobile media specialist and owner of Padcaster - the industry leader in iPad and smartphone technology for production. They will be taught by award winning filmmaker and cinematographer Peter Olsen.

Class participants receive 20% discount on Padcaster products.

Mobile Media Live Streaming Workshop

This two-day workshop covers everything companies need to know to create amazing mobile live stream video productions. Using Facebook Live and Live to Air, students will learn which devices, apps and support gear best suit their projects, how to set up professional lighting on the go, and techniques to capture excellent audio. Students will also learn how to enhance your live production with multiple cameras as well as how to add titles, graphics and video clips to live stream.

Topics include:



Devices, gear and software - understanding the goals and the tools

Best apps for live streaming and proper configuration

Audio recording and an overview of microphones

Lighting on location and on the field

Students will produce a live stream broadcast using Facebook Live

Multi Camera set-up and understanding the Live: Air interface

Audio and lighting techniques for multiple cameras

Using a mini teleprompter

Adding lower thirds, graphics and video clips to projects

Archiving a live broadcast

Students will produce a live multi-camera broadcast using Live to Air

Saturday & Sunday, April 8 - 9, 2017 from 10am – 5pm

Cost: $595, Early Bird: $495 (early bird ends March 22nd)

Click here to an example of mobile media live streaming an event.

Mobile Media for Corporate & Promotional Videos

This two-day workshop covers everything students need to know to create professional mobile video for in-house, corporate and promotional applications . They will learn which devices, apps and support gear best suit each companies needs, how to set up professional lighting on the go, and techniques to capture high-quality audio.

In this course, students will shoot a sample video “profile” and learn the workflow of archiving, editing, color grading and uploading your final projects.

Topics include:



Students complete shooting profiles

Backing up footage for edit and archive

Review video footage with critique and suggestions for improvement

Introduction to mobile editing with iMovie, Pinnacle Studio and other apps

Adding lower thirds, graphics and other effects to your project

Color correction on mobile devices

Saving, archiving and uploading your final project

Saturday & Sunday, April 29 - 30, 2017 from 10am – 5pm

Cost: $595, Early Bird: $495 (early bird ends March 22nd)

Registration

Register here. Our Mobile Media for Corporate & Promotional Videos and Mobile Media Live Streaming are located under the “two-day” drop down menu.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop – Training in New York City & Your City

Headquartered in the Flatiron District of New York City, Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Adobe®, and Avid®, Apple® platforms. Since then, MEWShop has added Digital Cinema Production classes, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke®, Assimilate Scratch training and VFX Editing course to its already impressive curriculum. MEWShop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training offer a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: http://www.mewshop.com.

About Padcaster

Featured in Apple’s “Your Verse” international advertising campaign for the original iPad Air, as well as the newly released iPad Air 2 “Change” campaign, and Visa’s “Visa Checkout” campaign, The Padcaster is a patented, rugged multifunctional iPad case that transforms the iPad into an all-in-one mobile production studio. The Padcaster enables consumers to shoot, edit and upload video on the fly – or stream live right from the iPad. More than an innovative way to mount an iPad to a tripod, The Padcaster transforms the iPad into an all-in-one production tool. The Company is creating, developing and enabling a new category of convenient and cost-effective professional quality video documentation and production.

What began as an idea to help amateur filmmakers use their iPads to shoot video, interviews, and documentaries is becoming a widely adopted and accepted solution for people from various backgrounds to shoot professional quality videos. From extreme to mainstream, professional to consumer, The Padcaster is enabling consumers to conveniently and easily realize their creative vision. Padcaster’s customers include some of the world’s most well known news organizations, journalists, reporters, schools, students, and filmmakers. For product information, go to http://www.padcaster.com.

About the Instructor

Peter Olsen is an award winning filmmaker and cinematographer and has worked in the industry for over fifteen years. He earned his MFA in Film and Television from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He taught documentary camera at the distinguished International Film & Television Workshops in Rockport, Maine, and cinematography at the Kochi University of Technology in Japan. Peter has served as Director of Photography on documentaries, television series, shorts, and more than ten feature films. His debut feature, Kaaterskill Falls, received the Critics' Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Los Angeles Film Festival and was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards. Peter is currently producing and shooting a documentary on nature writer and conservationist Sigurd Olson and the meaning of wilderness in the 21st century.