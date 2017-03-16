The average household credit card debt has continued to increase in recent years.

Almost fifty percent of consumers (49 percent) have household credit card debt over $10,000, according to a recent survey by national nonprofit American Consumer Credit Counseling. Of those respondents, 35 percent have a household credit card debt over $15,000.

“The average household credit card debt has continued to increase in recent years,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, which is based in Newton, MA. “Although credit cards have one of the highest interest rates, consumers continue to rely on them when it comes to borrowing money or paying for emergencies. Given the fees and rates that accompany most credit cards, it’s important that consumers understand the financial costs of relying on them too heavily.”

According to the survey, more than 80 percent of consumers have at least one credit card. The number one purchase consumers use their credit cards for most is impulse buys (30 percent) followed by emergency expenses (18 percent), groceries (15 percent), gas (10 percent) and utility bills (6 percent).

Thirty-five percent of respondents carry 5 or more credit cards with them. Of these respondents, 32 percent have a monthly income between $1,000 and $2,499, followed by 20 percent with an income between $5,000 and $9,999. According to the survey, 39 percent of the respondents with a monthly income of $1,000 to $2,499 spend 20 to 25 percent of that income paying off credit card bills.

According to the most recent Survey of Consumer Finances by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the mean credit card debt of U.S. households is approximately $5,700. Respondents in the highest income percentile have an average of $11,200 in credit card debt, nearly four times as much as households making the least.

The online poll of 250 consumers was conducted by American Consumer Credit Counseling on the organization’s website, http://www.consumercredit.com. You can view an infographic illustrating the poll results here: http://www.consumercredit.com/financial-education/infographics/infographic-credit-card-use/

About American Consumer Credit Counseling

