AAAAI Installs New President at 2017 Annual Meeting

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is pleased to introduce its 2017-2018 President, David B. Peden, MD, MS, FAAAAI.

Peden was installed last week during the Business Meeting at the 2017 AAAAI Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The AAAAI is the largest professional membership organization for allergist/immunologists, other medical specialists, allied health and related healthcare professionals—all with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases, including asthma.

“My presidency will be devoted to working toward addressing two key areas: environmental and climate impacts on allergic and immunologic disease as well as the future of allergy/immunology in the changing healthcare environment,” said Peden. “A comprehensive set of activities will be carried out over the next year to support each initiative.”

Peden completed medical school and pediatric residency at West Virginia University and allergy/immunology fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He joined the University of North Carolina (UNC) in 1992, where he is now Andrews Professor of Pediatrics, Senior Associate Dean for Translational Research, and Director of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology and the Center for Environmental Medicine, Asthma and Lung Biology. He leads an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NIH funded research program focused on air pollution effects in asthma and inflammation, authoring 160 research articles and book chapters on this topic. He is also an Associate Editor of The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

In 2004, he founded the UNC Allergy/Immunology Training Program supported by the first AAAAI Phoenix Award. His past involvement with the AAAAI includes serving as Environmental and Occupational Respiratory Diseases Interest Section Chair, Program Directors Assembly Councilor and Board of Directors member. He has chaired the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and A/I Residency Review Committee, serves on NIH study sections and the Food and Drug Administration Allergenic Products Advisory Committee, and is listed in Best Doctors and Top Doctors for A/I. He lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his wife Sandy. Their daughter Ariana also lives in Chapel Hill.

The AAAAI represents allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI has more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada and 72 other countries.

