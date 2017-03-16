Kaufman Hall

Drawing an interactive audience of CFO’s and finance professionals from around the globe to attend its annual Performance Management Summit, Kaufman Hall took time to recognize a number of outstanding organizations during its fourth annual achievement awards in enterprise performance management (EPM): The EPMmy’s.

Every year Kaufman Hall, the leading provider of management consulting, EPM and decision support software, convenes finance leaders and decision makers to discuss industry trends and best practices through educational sessions, workshops, and panel discussions. On the heels of record EPM software growth in 2016, this year’s Summit was especially notable with record attendance from both existing and prospective clients across all industries. Through 2016 and 2017 Kaufman Hall made a number of product enhancements and strategic acquisitions to enhance the quality and breadth of its EPM offering. The company’s customers have embraced these new capabilities and deployed them across their organizations as they continue to work to improve how they manage financial and operational decisions, outcomes and ultimately performance.

“Our success, new product innovations and groundbreaking industry insights are achieved thanks to the partnerships we have with our customers and their outstanding achievements,” said Tom Walsh, CEO of Kaufman Hall Software. “We’re humbled by the opportunity to honor our great partners for the innovative and efficiency solutions they’ve implemented through our expanding portfolio of software, which enables them to make a true impact not only within their organizations, but also more broadly in the industries they serve.”

The 2017 EPMmy Award winners included:

New Customer of the Year –



University of Kentucky: Recognized for their forward-thinking and innovative approach to Axiom Software. The team automated their enrollment planning process, providing more reliable forecasts while aiding in the creation of multiple scenarios. This has enabled a joint long-range planning process integrating both the university and its academic medical center financial plans. By working with Kaufman Hall’s financial planning team, the UK’s approach is breaking new ground in strategic financial planning for universities with academic medical centers.

Performance Award –



ProHealth Care: A valued client for nearly 20 years, ProHealth Care is recognized for its use of the Axiom Healthcare Suite, including being an early adopter of Kaufman Hall’s cost accounting and decision support solutions. ProHealth Care has fully utilized Axiom software to enhance their costing data and to ensure accurate and reliable cost results across the continuum of care – hospitals, medical group, and all other organizational units.

University of Vermont Medical Center: Recognized for its use of the Axiom Healthcare Suite including budgeting, reporting, and cost accounting and decision support to accomplish its first ever consolidation of financial planning across the five-hospital university system formed in recent years. Last year, the University achieved a consolidated, system-wide view of financials and operations and developed full service line analytics across the system to help identify synergies and opportunities for improvement. The team was able to bring data from the five systems together and ensure consistent and accurate network-wide analytics and reporting thanks to the cooperation of their Finance, IT teams and support of the network’s executives.

First Interstate Bank: Its robust evaluation and successful implementation of the Axiom Software solutions for Financial Management Reporting, Data Quality Analyzer, Funds Transfer Pricing and Annual Budget earned First Interstate Bank the Performance Award. The bank utilized Axiom to plan their 2017 budget, and is transitioning their suite of financial reports to Axiom to support the ongoing growth of their organization through timely and efficient reporting.

Innovation Award –



Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU): Recognized for its use of the full Axiom Healthcare Suite of products and continued improvement year over year. In 2015, they recognized the challenges of emailed excel files for productivity reporting by managers, and in response created a more user-friendly presentation of the same information through the use of dashboards. In 2016-17, they transitioned from using a traditional operating budget to using a rolling quarterly forecast, giving them more accurate projections for the coming quarters.

EPM User of the Year –



Gene Murphy, Emory University: Honored for facilitating the implementation of Axiom Software that always put the needs of end-users first and used his eye for effective design and communication skills to put forward a solution which helped drive broad user adoption. Murphy also approached the initial implementation with a strong consideration for the future, ensuring that it would be scalable and support future enhancements.

Jeff Truitt, Baxter Credit Union: Honored for leading a comprehensive, six-vendor evaluation process to replace the credit union’s existing system with the Axiom Software unified platform for financial institutions. As primary stakeholder, developing a solid understanding of key performance methodologies and analytics, Truitt collaborated with the Kaufman Hall team to improve profitability analysis and reporting through a sophisticated software configuration, and extending it to include the Axiom Software Incentive Compensation Management solution.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of our advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; debt and derivatives-related financial transactions; capital allocation and decision making; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall’s Axiom Software provides sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics, consolidations, capital planning, and profitability and cost management are delivered on a single integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall’s Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

###