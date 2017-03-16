“LeadsCon is the perfect place for performance marketers to discover how our AI sales assistant can help them convert far more leads into sales opportunities,” said Carl Landers, CMO at Conversica.

At LeadsCon in Las Vegas next week, Conversica, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered business conversations, will dazzle both lead sellers and lead buyers with its AI-powered sales assistant that engages prospective customers in a human conversation over email and turns the hot leads over to salespeople.

At LeadsCon, the world’s largest gathering of performance marketers and consumer lead providers, Conversica will share tips and techniques for boosting revenue from lead conversion efforts. The company will reveal how lead buyers can maximize engagement and conversion from their sales leads and how lead sellers can ensure that their customers receive maximum value from the leads they purchase.

Conversica’s AI sales assistant automatically reaches out to qualify every single lead 24x7, verifying contact information, collecting purchase requirements and even helping set appointments, with no human intervention required. With an average 35 percent email response rate – far greater than that of traditional marketing outreach – Conversica’s sales assistant significantly increases the number of quality conversations with real buyers and reduces the time salespeople spend chasing fruitless leads.

“LeadsCon is the perfect place for performance marketers to discover how our AI sales assistant can help them convert far more leads into sales opportunities,” said Carl Landers, CMO at Conversica. “By deploying an AI-based sales assistant that engages potential customers in natural two-way email conversations, marketing teams can identify the highest-quality lead sources and measure lead quality, swiftly determining the hottest leads out of thousands and maximizing the return on their lead generation spend.”

LeadsCon attendees are invited to visit Conversica at booth 527 for a live product demonstration of AI at work, engaging, qualifying and following up with sales leads in real time, and learn:



How to increase lead conversion rates, often by 33 percent or more

How to objectively evaluate the performance of multiple lead providers, in real time

How to know – rather than guess – which leads are ready to buy

How to ensure that every lead gets the personal touch and complete follow-up

LeadsCon Las Vegas is being held at Paris Las Vegas on March 20-22. For more information, visit the event's website at http://www.leadscon.com/leadsconlv/.

Those not attending the conference can get more information on Conversica at conversica.com.

About LeadsCon

LeadsCon is the definitive conference for vertical media, online lead gen and direct response marketing. Founded in 2007, LeadsCon events showcase the best people and companies in vertical media and direct response marketing. More than 5,000 attendees rely on LeadsCon each year for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Conversica is used by more than 17,000 salespeople worldwide to optimize sales team productivity. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.