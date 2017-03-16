Heroes Voices, a San Francisco-based service organization that helps veterans connect with each other and the community through the power of music and poetry, announces the 2017 National Veterans Poetry Contest. The inaugural contest, called “A Soldier’s Journey,” will award four cash prizes, including a $1000 Grand Prize. Deadline for submissions is April 21st, 2017.

George Mason University, renowned for its Veterans and the Arts Program, and a renowned poetry program in Manassas, Virginia, will co-sponsor the national contest.

“At Heroes Voices, we have seen the profound healing that takes place through shared music and poetry workshops at Veterans’ hospitals and other venues.” said Richard Harrell, Founder and Director of the non-profit in northern California. “We’re eager to extend this experience to vets nationwide.”

Among the expanding list of contest advisors and judges are legendary poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Poet Laureate of San Francisco Alejandro Murguia, English poet David Whyte, Major General John Borling and Colonel David Rabb, as well as Keven Bellows, poet and teacher.

The prizes will be presented at public readings of the winning poems, and other submissions in Spring of 2017, in both California and Virginia. Relevant poems by well- known poets will also be featured. Heroes Voices will publish a chapbook (limited edition printing) of selected writing.

Original, unpublished poems can be submitted online at http://www.heroesvoices.org or mailed to:

Heroes Voices, 401 Van Ness Ave, Suite 224E, San Francisco, CA 94102.

Complete information and contest rules are posted on the website. All U.S. military veterans are invited to submit their work.

